Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference regarding his intention to file a request to the Knesset for immunity from prosecution, in Jerusalem on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Netanyahu seeks immunity, buying time until after Israeli polls

AP

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he will ask parliament to grant him immunity from corruption charges, a step that is expected to delay his trial for months.

The step most likely puts the trial on hold until after elections in March, when he hopes to win a majority coalition that will shield him from prosecution.

The announcement essentially turns the upcoming election campaign into a referendum on whether Netanyahu should be granted immunity and remain in office or step down to stand trial.

A recent poll indicated that a majority of Israelis oppose giving him immunity.

Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust after failing to assemble a governing majority following back-to-back-elections last year. He now gets a third shot at holding onto his office in March.

In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu repeated his assertion that he is the victim of an unfair conspiracy and that he would seek to invoke the law that would protect him from prosecution while he remains in office.

“In order to continue to lead Israel to great achievements, I intend to approach the speaker of the Knesset in accordance with chapter 4C of the law, in order to fulfill my right, my duty and my mission to continue to serve you for the future of Israel,” he said.

The request most likely means that parliament will address the matter after March elections.

The current caretaker government is not empowered to make a decision on granting Netanyahu immunity.

In order to debate the matter, parliament would have to appoint a special committee that needs to study the request. But it remains unclear whether it will be allowed to do so.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Iraqi security forces are deployed in front of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, after an order from the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force to supporters to leave the compound on Wednesday.
U.S. Marines fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters outside Baghdad embassy as hundreds of more tro...
U.S. troops fired tear gas on Wednesday as hundreds of Iran-backed militiamen and other protesters gathered outside the American Embassy in Baghdad for a second day and set fire to the roof of a re...
Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts is seen during a group portrait session for the new full court at the Supreme Court in Washington in 2018.
U.S. chief justice who will preside over Trump's trial prefers to fly under the radar
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in the coming months. He is due to preside over a Senate impeachment trial, while the Su...
American soldiers take positions around the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Tuesday after supporters and members of the Hashed al-Shaabi military network breached the outer wall of the diplomatic mission during a rally to vent anger over weekend airstrikes that killed pro-Iran fighters in western Iraq.
Attack on U.S. Embassy shows stark choices for Trump amid Iran threat and strained Iraq ties
The attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-supported militiamen Tuesday is a stark demonstration that Iran can still strike at American interests despite President Donald Trump's ec...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference regarding his intention to file a request to the Knesset for immunity from prosecution, in Jerusalem on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,