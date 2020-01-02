﷯An adviser to Chinese gambling operator 500.com Ltd. has told investigators that the company also gave cash to another five lawmakers, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

National

Five other lawmakers may be involved in casino-bribery scandal

Kyodo

An adviser to a Chinese gambling operator, which is under investigation for allegedly bribing Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto over a casino resort project, has told investigators that the company also gave cash to another five lawmakers, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Katsunori Nakazato, the adviser to 500.com Ltd., said he handed ¥1 million ($9,200) each to the five lawmakers around September 2017 when ¥3 million was given to Akimoto, who as deputy minister was in charge of overseeing government policy on the introduction of “integrated resorts” comprising of casinos, hotels and conference hall facilities, the source said.

Some of the five belong to a cross-party group of lawmakers dedicated to promoting international tourism, according to the source.

Aside from the alleged receipt of ¥3 million, Akimoto is also suspected of receiving around ¥700,000 from the Chinese company to cover travel expenses.

The company, which set up a subsidiary in Tokyo in July 2017, was keen to use Akimoto’s influence to enable it to participate in a casino resort project promoted by the village of Rusutsu in Hokkaido, according to other sources.

The lawmaker, who resigned from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party following his arrest on Dec. 25, has denied all allegations.

Japan recently legalized casinos to be operated at integrated resorts in the hope of attracting more foreign tourists to lift the economy after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A corporate flag of Nissan Motor Co., right, flies alongside the flags of Japan and France outside the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama.
France 'will not extradite' Ghosn if he arrives in country: government
France "will not extradite" Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan Motor Co. boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, a minister said Monday. ...
Prosecutors leave the Tokyo residence of Carlos Ghosn, the former chief of the Nissan-Renault auto alliance who has fled to Lebanon, after conducting a search Thursday.
Trial delay contributed to Ghosn's decision to flee Japan: sources
Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn decided to flee Japan after learning that his trial had been delayed until April 2021 and also because he had not been allowed to speak to his wife, sources close...
A Lebanese policeman patrols the street outside the property of Carlos Ghosn, former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, in Beirut on Dec. 31.
Turkey detains pilots over Ghosn's escape through Istanbul
Turkish police detained seven people, including four pilots, on Thursday in an investigation into how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn transited through Istanbul en route to Lebanon after fleeing...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

﷯An adviser to Chinese gambling operator 500.com Ltd. has told investigators that the company also gave cash to another five lawmakers, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,