A woman walks past the memorial plaque with the names of people killed in the Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial center Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2017. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Ex-Bosnian Serb general indicted for aiding 1995 Srebrenica genocide

AP

SARAJEVO – Bosnia’s war crimes prosecutor on Tuesday charged a former Bosnian Serb general with aiding genocide in the 1995 massacre at the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica.

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed when Bosnian Serb troops captured the U.N.-protected enclave of Srebrenica in July 1995 during the Bosnian war.

The massacre has been described as genocide by two international courts and is considered the worst crime in Europe since World War II.

The prosecutor’s statement said Milomir Savcic willfully aided ex-Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic and others during the Srebrenica massacre. He is accused of commanding troops to capture, imprison and kill hundreds of Bosnian Muslims at several locations near Srebrenica.

“The accused … is charged with committing a criminal act of aiding in genocide,” the prosecutor said.

Savcic denied the charges in a statement on Bosnian Serb television. He said his troops captured 28 Bosnian army members in July 1995 in the area of Nova Kasaba, near Srebrenica, and handed them over to another unit.

“I am charged with something that didn’t happen,” he said.

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency, claimed the indictment showed bias against Serbs.

After the slaughter in Srebrenica, Bosnian Serbs buried their victims in mass graves around the town. Experts are still unearthing those remains.

Savcic, 60, holds both Bosnian and Serbian citizenship, the statement said. It did not say if he was in custody. He also heads the Bosnian Serb war veterans’ association.

Several top Serb officials and military commanders have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for the Srebrenica massacre by a U.N. war crimes tribunal in the Netherlands.

More than 100,000 people were killed in Bosnia’s 1992-95 war between the country’s Serbs, Muslims and Croats. Nearly 25 years later, Bosnia still remains ethnically divided.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This 2015 photo shows Keith Thomas Kinnunen. Authorities say Kinnunen is the man who carried out an attack Sunday at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.
Texas church fed gunman often in past but he grew an...
The man who opened fire inside a Texas church, killing two people before being shot to death, visited the church several other times this year and was given food but got angry when officials refuse...
A U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Pacific side of the Panama Canal as it travels to the Darien province to provide humanitarian assistance in Panama Dec. 6. Panama is marking the 20-year anniversary of the turnover of the Panama Canal on Tuesday now amid a water crisis that threatens the viability of the waterway.
Panama Canal marks 20 years of U.S. handover amid wa...
Panama marked the 20-year anniversary Tuesday of the turnover of the Panama Canal, now amid a water crisis that threatens the viability of the waterway. Declining rainfall and rising temperature...
Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces and their supporters try to break into the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Tuesday. Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the compound after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.
Iran blasts 'audacity' of U.S. to blame it for Iraq ...
Tehran hit out Tuesday at the "audacity" of Washington to blame it for violent anti-U.S. demonstrations in Iraq, warning the United States to review its policies in the region. "The surprising a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman walks past the memorial plaque with the names of people killed in the Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial center Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2017. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,