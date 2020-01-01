U.S. President Donald Trump grins as Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures during a welcoming ceremony in Beijing in 2017. | REUTERS

Business

Trump says he'll sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15

AP

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – The first phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement will be inked at the White House in mid-January, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, adding that he will visit Beijing at a later date to open another round of talks aimed at resolving other sticking points in the relationship.

“I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15,” Trump tweeted from his Florida home. “The ceremony will take place at the White House.”

High-level Chinese government officials will attend, he said.

“At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!” Trump said. He did not announce a date for the visit.

In the first-step agreement, which actually is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump initially had reached for, the U.S. dropped its plan to impose new tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese imports starting earlier this month. Such a move would likely have led to higher prices for many consumer goods as Americans shopped for gifts during the holiday season.

The Trump administration also agreed to cut existing import taxes on about $112 billion in Chinese goods from 15 percent to 7.5 percent.

In return, the U.S. said China agreed to buy $40 billion a year in farm products over two years, even though U.S. agricultural exports to China have never exceeded $26 billion a year.

Beijing also committed to ending a long-standing practice of pressuring companies to hand over their technology as the price for gaining access to the vast Chinese market.

China also agreed to lift certain barriers to its markets for such products as beef, poultry, seafood, pet food and animal feed, according to U.S. officials.

But at the same time, the initial agreement left some major issues unresolved, notably complaints that Beijing unfairly subsidizes its own companies to give them a competitive advantage in world markets.

No detailed paperwork on the agreement has been released, and China has yet to confirm the dollar amount of U.S. farm goods it has pledged to buy.

Both sides have said they’ve been waiting for text of the agreement to be translated between Chinese and English.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Lebanese internal security forces vehicle is parked outside a house Tuesday identified by court documents as belonging to former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in a wealthy neighborhood of Beirut.
Lebanese neighbors welcome Carlos Ghosn; protesters accuse him of being part of corrupt elite
Lebanese neighbors of embattled former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn have welcomed his sudden return from Japan, but anti-government protesters accused the ex-tycoon of belonging to a corrupt elite....
Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., pauses during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Paris Motor Show on Oct. 2, 2018. Ghosn, who was on bail, fled Japan and arrived in Lebanon on Monday.
With escape to Lebanon, Carlos Ghosn joins ranks of big-hitting white-collar fugitives
Carlos Ghosn's stunning escape from Japan makes him one of the most famous white-collar fugitives in recent years, joining the likes of Malaysian businessman Jho Low and Indian tycoon Vijay Mall...
Junichiro Hironaka, one of Carlos Ghosn's lawyers, speaks to the media outside his office in Tokyo on Tuesday. He said he was surprised by news reports that Ghosn has left Japan.
Carlos Ghosn says he has 'escaped injustice' after fleeing Japan for Lebanon
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, arrived in Beirut on Monday, saying in a prepared statement he "will no longer be held hosta...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump grins as Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures during a welcoming ceremony in Beijing in 2017. | REUTERS

, , , , ,