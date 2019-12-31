A British woman, accused of lying about being gang raped, covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, Monday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Cyprus court finds Briton guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths, drawing U.K. concerns over trial fairness

Reuters

PARALIMNI, CYPRUS – A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago.

In a case closely followed by rights groups, a district court in the town of Paralimni ruled that the woman, aged 19 at the time, had lied about being sexually abused by 12 Israeli teenagers. Sentencing was set for Jan. 7.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after police said she had withdrawn an accusation that the teenagers had raped her in a hotel room at the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in July.

She was convicted of public mischief, which carries a fine, a jail term of up to one year, or both.

The woman maintained that she had recanted her accusation under duress from police during persistent questioning without a lawyer present. Prosecutors and the court dismissed that claim.

“My conclusion is that the guilt of the accused has been proven beyond reasonable doubt,” the presiding judge said in his verdict, describing her claims as inconsistent and adding that she had attempted to mislead the court.

Britain’s Foreign and Commonweath Office said it was “seriously concerned” about the fairness of the trial.

In a terse emailed statement released through the British High Commission in Nicosia, it said: “The UK is seriously concerned about the fair trial guarantees in this deeply distressing case and we will be raising the issue with the Cypriot authorities.”

The defendant’s lawyers said she would appeal. Nonetheless, they urged the court to exercise leniency in sentencing, including the possibility of suspending any possible jail term.

“We believe there have been many violations in the procedure and the rights of fair trial of our client have been violated,” said her lawyer, Nicoletta Charalambidou.

The Israelis were released without charge 10 days after being arrested, the day the woman retracted her accusation. They were not summoned to court because prosecutors considered the case one of public mischief, not rape.

In testimony in open court, the defendant said she had been in a hotel room with one of the Israeli youths, with whom she had a relationship, before others appeared and she was pinned down.

One defense witness, Marios Matsakis, a forensic pathologist who formerly worked for the state, said the woman’s injuries were consistent with rape. Prosecutors said she had fabricated the allegation, angry at being filmed during sex.

“This victim was never protected, from the first instance,” said Zelia Gregoriou, an activist who stood with about 20 individuals protesting against the verdict.

“From the first instance, she was raped again and again by the press, by society and the legal system.”

The woman left the courthouse with a blanket over her face and a handkerchief around her mouth, imprinted with an image of female lips sewn shut.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Keith Thomas Kinnunen, identified as the shooting suspect at a church in White Settlement, Texas, poses for an undated police booking photo released by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday.
Firearms instructor among congregation took out gunman at deadly Texas church service
A man who trained others in his Texas church to use guns to protect the congregation fatally shot a gunman seconds after he opened fire during a service, the Texas attorney general said Monday. ...
Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle Sunday in Ramapo, New York. Thomas is accused of stabbing multiple people as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at a rabbi's home in the Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City.
Suspect in New York stabbing attack at rabbi's home charged with federal hate crimes
Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City, saying the suspec...
Ana Estrada a 42-year-old Peruvian psychologist, sits inside her home in Lima Dec. 18. Estrada, who is almost completely paralyzed by a terminal illness, says she is a "prisoner in her own body" and yearns to be legally allowed to end her own life. But Peru doesn't permit medically assisted suicide.
'Prisoner in her own body': Ailing woman campaigns for medically assisted suicide in Peru
Almost completely paralyzed by a terminal illness, 42-year-old Peruvian Ana Estrada says she is a "prisoner in her own body" and yearns to be legally allowed to end her own life. But Peru doesn'...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A British woman, accused of lying about being gang raped, covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, Monday. | REUTERS Activists take part in a demonstration after a British woman was found guilty of faking a rape claim, outside the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, Monday. | REUTERS

, , , ,