Remains of suspected North Koreans found on boat on Sado Island

Police found the remains of at least five people in a wooden boat on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture on Saturday, a Japan Coast Guard official said.

They are suspected to be North Koreans.

Police found the heads of two people as well as five bodies in the wooden boat’s stern at around 9:30 a.m., Coast Guard official Kei Chinen said, adding that the cause of death is under investigation.

The official could not immediately confirm whether the heads belonged to any of the five bodies or were from two other people, saying that is being investigated.

The wooden boat had letters and numbers written in Korean on the outside of the hull, he added.

A police officer first spotted the vessel on Friday afternoon. Police waited until Saturday before boarding it due to unstable weather.

Saturday’s discovery marked the second time since last month that a wooden boat has washed up on the shores of Sado island, Chinen said.

So far this year, at least 156 suspected North Korean fishing vessels have washed up along the Japanese coastline or were found drifting in Japanese waters, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun.

Experts say some North Korean fishermen are traveling far out to sea in order to satisfy government mandates for bigger catches.

But their old and poorly equipped vessels are prone to mechanical and other problems, including running out of fuel, and there are few ways for them to call to be rescued if they find themselves facing trouble.

Some of the boats wash up in Japan with dead crew members aboard. These vessels are called “ghosts ships” by local media.

Last year, 10 North Koreans rescued from a tiny wooden boat drifting off northern Japan were deported.

In October, around 60 members of a North Korean fishing boat were rescued in the Sea of Japan after it sank following a collision with a Japanese patrol vessel.