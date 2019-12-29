National

Remains of suspected North Koreans found on boat on Sado Island

Reuters, AFP-JIJI

Police found the remains of at least five people in a wooden boat on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture on Saturday, a Japan Coast Guard official said.

They are suspected to be North Koreans.

Police found the heads of two people as well as five bodies in the wooden boat’s stern at around 9:30 a.m., Coast Guard official Kei Chinen said, adding that the cause of death is under investigation.

The official could not immediately confirm whether the heads belonged to any of the five bodies or were from two other people, saying that is being investigated.

The wooden boat had letters and numbers written in Korean on the outside of the hull, he added.

A police officer first spotted the vessel on Friday afternoon. Police waited until Saturday before boarding it due to unstable weather.

Saturday’s discovery marked the second time since last month that a wooden boat has washed up on the shores of Sado island, Chinen said.

So far this year, at least 156 suspected North Korean fishing vessels have washed up along the Japanese coastline or were found drifting in Japanese waters, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun.

Experts say some North Korean fishermen are traveling far out to sea in order to satisfy government mandates for bigger catches.

But their old and poorly equipped vessels are prone to mechanical and other problems, including running out of fuel, and there are few ways for them to call to be rescued if they find themselves facing trouble.

Some of the boats wash up in Japan with dead crew members aboard. These vessels are called “ghosts ships” by local media.

Last year, 10 North Koreans rescued from a tiny wooden boat drifting off northern Japan were deported.

In October, around 60 members of a North Korean fishing boat were rescued in the Sea of Japan after it sank following a collision with a Japanese patrol vessel.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A technical intern from Vietnam harvests a cabbage in Ibaraki Prefecture in January.
Japan's immigration chief optimistic asylum and visa woes will improve in 2020
With Japan expecting to welcome a record 40 million visitors in 2020, including for the Summer Games, immigration authorities are strengthening security to manage the influx and prevent abuse of...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Komeito head Natsuo Yamaguchi pose for a photo. Twenty years after they formed a coalition, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito say their partnership has brought stability to politics.
Japan's ruling LDP and coalition partner Komeito mark 20 years of alliance
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, have deepened their mutual reliance, with two decades now passed since they formed an alliance. The LDP, Komeito an...
Burned remains of a part of Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa Prefecture and popular tourist attraction, are seen in Naha following a massive fire at the UNESCO World Heritage site in October.
Okinawa's Shuri Castle to rise from ashes in virtual resurrection
Rei Kawakami was on a train to the airport after a conference in Seoul in October when she heard about the fire engulfing Shuri Castle in Okinawa. "I've been to Shuri Castle and I knew that for ...

, , , ,