Japan's beer exports to South Korea down 99 percent on year in November

Beer exports by Japan to South Korea in November stood at ¥6.96 million, down 99.1 percent from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

The November exports remained very weak due to continued boycotts of Japanese products in South Korea, reflecting the soured bilateral relations.

In October, Japan’s beer exports to South Korea dropped to zero for the first time in about 20 years.

According to the latest detailed trade data, exports of hydrogen fluoride, one of the semiconductor materials that was subject to tighter export controls introduced by Japan against South Korea in July but eased in December, tumbled 93.5 percent to ¥46.93 million.

Other Japanese products hit hard by the boycotts include instant ramen noodles, with the value of exports standing at ¥910,000 for the month, or down 97.9 percent on the year, the ministry said.

Sake exports to South Korea also took a 90.7 percent dive, with the value of exports falling to ¥23.64 million from a year before, it said.