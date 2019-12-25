The Great Hall of the People in Beijing | BLOOMBERG

National

Japanese professors issue appeal for Chinese colleague missing in China

Kyodo

SAPPORO – A group of Japanese researchers have issued an emergency appeal for a prominent Chinese scholar at Hokkaido University of Education, who they say has not been heard from since he left for China to attend a family funeral in June.

Friends and colleagues have not been able to get in touch with Yuan Keqin, a professor of East Asian political history, for over six months, the appeal, which was released Tuesday by Hokkaido University professor Akihiro Iwashita and other researchers, said.

Yuan, who was born in China’s Jilin Province in 1955 and studied law at Hitotsubashi University graduate school in Tokyo, is a permanent resident of Japan.

He has not been heard from since July after friends and colleagues learned he was being treated for high blood pressure, Iwashita said.

Hokkaido University of Education said it hopes to get in touch with Yuan soon to confirm how he is doing.

Chinese authorities in September detained Hokkaido University professor Nobu Iwatani for alleged spying. Iwatani, who specialized in studies on the Chinese Nationalist Party during the Sino-Japanese War from 1937, a field close to Yuan’s area of expertise, was release in November.

“We cannot deny the possibility that professor Yuan may be detained as well. If anyone has any information about his safety, please contact me,” said Iwashita.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former top bureaucrat Hideaki Kumazawa is released from Tokyo Detention House on Dec. 20. after he was found guilty of murdering his socially reclusive son in Tokyo earlier this year.
Ex-top bureaucrat appeals sentence for killing son
The defense team of a former top bureaucrat appealed Wednesday a court ruling last week that sentenced him to six years in prison for murdering his socially reclusive son. The appeal was...
Construction work is underway in the Henoko coastal district in the Okinawa city of Nago where the replacement facility for the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma Air Station will be located.
Work to relocate Futenma base seen costing nearly triple initial estimate
Building the replacement facility for the relocation of a key U.S. military base in Okinawa is now expected to cost ¥930 billion, far exceeding its initial ¥350 billion estimate, the D...
Then Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu meets then U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles in August 1955 in Washington.
Japan discussed collective self-defense with U.S. in 1955
Then Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu told then U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles in 1955 that Japan could send its Self-Defense Forces overseas to protect the U.S. territory...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Great Hall of the People in Beijing | BLOOMBERG

, , ,