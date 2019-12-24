World

Iran starts new operations at heavy water reactor

AP

TEHRAN – Iran began new operations on Monday at a heavy water nuclear reactor, the head of the country’s nuclear agency said. The move was seemingly designed to intensify pressure on Europe to find an effective way around U.S. sanctions that block Tehran’s oil sales abroad.

Starting up the Arak heavy water reactor’s secondary circuit doesn’t violate Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. But it does inch Tehran’s program closer toward weapons-grade levels.

Ali Akbar Salehi explained to state TV that the secondary circuit transfers heat to the reactor’s cooling system. He said the entire reactor system will go online in 2021.

Heavy water helps cool reactors, producing plutonium as a byproduct that can potentially be used in nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Britain is helping Iran redesign the Arak reactor to limit the amount of plutonium it produces. London has filled the role left after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal last year.

Tehran has slowly stepped up violations of the nuclear deal to pressure world powers to provide more incentives to make up for the U.S. withdrawal from the deal. American economic sanctions are having a crushing effect on Iran’s economy.

On Sunday, Adm. Ali Shamkhani of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council warned that his country will take another step in “lowering its commitment to the deal, if Europe does not implement its commitments.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, said last month that Iran breached another limit of the nuclear deal by stockpiling more heavy water than the accord allowed.

Also in November, Washington renewed sanctions waivers that allow Russia and other European nations to conduct civilian nuclear cooperation with Iran, specifically the redesign work to continue at the Arak reactor and at the Fordo uranium enrichment facility. Both sites are monitored by the IAEA.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man uses his smartphone in a subway train in Moscow Monday. Russia's Communications Ministry has scheduled an exercise for Monday that is intended to simulate what is being called the isolated operation of the internet.
Russia checks whether its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web
Russia completed a series of tests on Monday checking that its internet services could function if the country were to get cut off from the worldwide web, Deputy Communications Minister Aleksei Sok...
Repair work continues Monday on Notre Dame Cathedral to stabilise the cathedral's structure nine months after a fire caused significant damage, in Paris.
No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame for the first time since Napoleon
For the first time in more than 200 years, worshippers will not be able to celebrate Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame cathedral, still being restored after a devastating fire. "There won't be a midn...
Image Not Available
U.S. House says Don McGahn's testimony still 'critical' to impeachment case
A U.S. House of Representatives panel told an appeals court on Monday that despite having already voted to impeach President Donald Trump, lawmakers still have an urgent need for testimony from for...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of the media and officials tour the heavy water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran, Monday.. | WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) / VIA REUTERS In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the organization, speaks with the media at the Arak heavy water nuclear site, near the city of Arak, 150 miles (250 km) southwest of Tehran Monday. The head of Iran's nuclear agency says his country has begun new operations at the heavy water reactor. The move intensifies pressure on Europe to find an effective way around U.S. sanctions, which block Tehran's oil sales abroad. | ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION OF IRAN / VIA AP

, , , , , , , , ,