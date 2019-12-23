Residents receive keys to temporary housing units in Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Marumori and other typhoon-devastated areas on Thursday. | KYODO

National

Emperor and empress to visit areas affected by Typhoon Hagibis

Kyodo

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures on Thursday to offer encouragement to people affected by deadly Typhoon Hagibis in mid-October, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The couple will make their first visit to a disaster-hit area since the May 1 enthronement of the emperor, the agency said Monday. The typhoon ripped through a wide area of Japan and left more than 90 people dead.

They will fly to Miyagi Prefecture aboard a special plane from Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Thursday morning and then transfer to the town of Marumori in a Self-Defense Forces helicopter to meet disaster victims there in the afternoon.

Then they will fly to Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, by helicopter and meet with some of the affected people, the agency said. In Marumori and Motomiya, both hard hit by flooding, the death toll came to 10 and seven, respectively.

The imperial couple will fly back to Tokyo from Fukushima airport after inspecting local rivers that overflowed.

They previously extended their sympathy to typhoon victims and have long wished to visit the area. Since a series of ceremonies and events marking the emperor’s enthronement were completed in early December, the agency and the prefectural governments have worked to realize their trip.

