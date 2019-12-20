A Sea-Watch 3 crew member marks with spray paint a rubber boat that the NGO destroyed after rescuing 47 migrants WHO were on board, during a rescue operation by the Dutch-flagged vessel (Rear) off Libya's coast IN JANUARY. The migrant rescue boat, blocked in an Italian port for over five months after being seized by the government, was released on Thursday, the German maritime rescue group said. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

German migrant rescue boat Sea-Watch 3 to sail again after being held by Italy for five months

AFP-JIJI

ROME – A migrant rescue boat blocked in an Italian port for over five months after being seized by the government was released on Thursday, the German maritime rescue group said.

The Sea-Watch 3 was seized by Italy in June after the boat carrying 40 rescued migrants forced its way into port at the island of Lampedusa despite orders to stay away from Italian shores.

“After more than 5 months of blockade in the port of Licata, we are preparing to return at sea,” Sea-Watch tweeted, citing a civil court decision it said had found no legal basis to continue to detain the ship at the Sicilian port of Licata.

In a statement, the nonprofit group said it would return to the area north of the Libyan coast as soon as possible after necessary preparations.

The Sea-Watch’s action in June sparked a public feud with then-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, who takes a hard line against migrants.

The captain of the ship, Carola Rackete, was arrested but later released, with Salvini calling her a threat to national security.

Italy, which has frequently complained of having to take the bulk of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, has seen 600,000 migrants reach its coastline from Libya since 2013.

Sea-Watch defended its work as lawful, saying it had been subject to “criminalization, intimidation and blockade.”

“Sea-Watch and other civil rescuers are the only ones upholding the law, which was proven again today,” said Sea-Watch Chairman Johannes Bayer. “We look forward to leaving, and potentially returning to, Italy’s ports without further complication or aggression.”

Two other seized humanitarian boats operated by another NGO, Mediterranea, remain at Licata, the sailboat Alex and the Mare Jonio, since July and September, respectively.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (center), who opposed his party's move to impeach Trump and announced he'll become a Republican, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Thursday.
Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, is joining GOP: Trump
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat who broke with his party to vote against Trump's impeachment, is becoming a Republican. "Jeff will be joi...
Pope Francis meets with migrants during an audience with refugees and refugees who arrived from the Greek island of Lesbos, on Thursday at the Vatican.
Pope calls for closure of Libyan detention camps where migrants are dying slowing from 'ignoble t...
Pope Francis called Thursday for the closure of Libya's migrant holding centers, saying they were places where would-be refugees are dying slowly from "ignoble torture and slavery." Francis also...
A French pilot checks an armed French Reaper drone before takeoff at the operation Barkhane's military base in Niamey.
France deploys armed drones in Sahel anti-jihadi fight
France has officially deployed its first armed drones, three American-built Reapers fitted with laser-guided missiles, in its fight against a jihadi insurrection in Africa's Sahel region, Defense M...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Sea-Watch 3 crew member marks with spray paint a rubber boat that the NGO destroyed after rescuing 47 migrants WHO were on board, during a rescue operation by the Dutch-flagged vessel (Rear) off Libya's coast IN JANUARY. The migrant rescue boat, blocked in an Italian port for over five months after being seized by the government, was released on Thursday, the German maritime rescue group said. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , ,