National / Politics

Japanese officials and U.S. envoy agree to stay in step on North Korea

Kyodo

The top U.S. envoy for North Korea agreed with senior officials of the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to continue working closely together amid a standstill in denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.

Stephen Biegun and Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba confirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation with South Korea in dealing with the North during their meeting in Tokyo, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Biegun met with Shigeki Takizaki, the ministry’s head of Asian and Oceanian affairs, discussing issues including North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals during the 1970s and 1980s. He also met with Shigeru Kitamura, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s national security adviser.

Pyongyang has been ramping up its provocative rhetoric in recent weeks, warning it will resume nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests if there is no breakthrough in negotiations with Washington by year-end.

Biegun, who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump for the post of deputy secretary of state, is on a tour of Northeast Asia that took him to Seoul and will see him visit Beijing later this week.

RELATED STORIES

He is believed to have been exploring the possibility of meeting with North Korean officials in the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Aomori Prefecture area
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 50 kilometers off eastern Aomori Prefecture, on Thursday at 3:21 p.m. The...
The Sannai-Maruyama site, a large Jomon Period archaeological site in Aomori Prefecture, will be recommended by the government as a candidate for the World Cultural Heritage list.
Japan to recommend Jomon Period sites for World Cultural Heritage list
The government decided Thursday to recommend the Jomon Period archaeological sites in northern Japan as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage candidate for 2021. Japan will submit its formal r...
Elderly drivers attend a road safety class in Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture.
Elderly drivers in Japan would have to pass test to renew licenses under bill
A new bill requiring elderly drivers with a history of traffic offenses to take a driving skills test when renewing their licenses will be submitted to the Diet next year, government officials said...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Stephen Biegun (left) and Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba meet in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO

, , , ,