Russia seizes five Japanese fishing boats off Hokkaido

Russian border security authorities seized five Japanese fishing vessels Tuesday and took them to the island of Kunashiri, one of the disputed Russian-held islands off Hokkaido, the Japanese government said.

The seizure of the boats, which were operating under a bilateral agreement on fishing around the islands, occurred because Russian authorities suspect there are discrepancies between the amount of fish caught by the boats and figures recorded in their daily logs, Japanese government officials said.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said it made a complaint to Russia about the seizure and has called for their release from a “humanitarian standpoint.”

The boats belong to several fishery cooperatives in Nemuro, eastern Hokkaido, and were catching octopus when they were stopped and searched by the border authorities. They have been taken to a port in Furukamappu, also known as Yuzhno-Kurilsk, for further investigation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

According to Hokkaido fishery authorities, 24 people are believed to be on the vessels. They are believed to be in good health, Suga said.

“We haven’t been able to contact them. It’s worrying,” said a person belonging to one of the fishery cooperatives.

Three other boats that were with them were released and have returned to Nemuro, according to government sources.

Japan’s Fishery Agency said the boats were operating in waters around the disputed islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, under a 1998 bilateral agreement.

The agreement allows Japanese boats to fish around the islands, with a catch quota renegotiated every year. This year’s quota for octopus is 216 tons.

The sovereignty of the islands has long been a sticking point in Japan-Russia relations. Tokyo claims the Soviet Union took them illegally soon after Japan’s surrender in World War II, while Moscow maintains the acquisition was legitimate.

The dispute has kept the countries from signing a formal peace treaty more than 70 years after the war. The seizure of the boats came in the middle of a trip by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to Moscow for treaty negotiations with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

It is rare that five fishing boats are seized by Russian authorities at once, though there have been at least eight such cases over the last 20 years, including in late January when a crab fishing vessel from Shimane Prefecture carrying 10 people was detained for one month before being released.

In August 2006, a Russian border security ship opened fire at a Japanese crab fishing vessel suspected of poaching near Kunashiri, killing a crew member.