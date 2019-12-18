Tokyo-Osaka shinkansen killer gets his wish — a life sentence

A court Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison over a random knife attack aboard a shinkansen last year that left a passenger dead and two others injured.

Ichiro Kojima, 23, had admitted to the charges of murdering 38-year-old Kotaro Umeda and attempting to kill the two women during his trial at the Odawara branch of the Yokohama District Court in Kanagawa Prefecture.

“(The accused) has shown no remorse and he cannot avoid harsh condemnation. It is reasonable to have him reflect on his criminal responsibility while serving (life) in a prison,” said presiding Judge Yuki Sawaki in handing down the sentence.

The ruling was in line with the request of prosecutors, who did not seek the death penalty in consideration of Kojima’s personality disorder.

The accused underwent a psychiatric examination before his indictment and was diagnosed with the disorder, but prosecutors determined he was fit to face a criminal trial.

Prosecutors insisted the accused “committed a brutal random killing based on a selfish desire to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Kojima’s defense team sought leniency, arguing he may repent if he is given the chance.

According to the ruling, Kojima killed Umeda from Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, by slashing him with a machete and a knife and severely wounded two women in their 20s on the Nozomi 265 train, en route from Tokyo to Shin-Osaka, while it was in Kanagawa Prefecture on the evening of June 9, 2018.