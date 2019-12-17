Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google would be obliged to submit regular reports to the government under the draft bill. | REUTERS

Business / Corporate

Draft bill would require IT giants to report regularly to Japanese government

JIJI

A government panel put together on Tuesday a draft bill to regulate information technology giants, including plans to have companies with a significant market presence submit regular reports to the government.

The Headquarters for Digital Market Competition, chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, will work out further details in hope of submitting the bill to the ordinary session next year at the Diet.

The draft bill aims to keep one-sided deals in check by requiring online shopping website operators and others to disclose their contract terms with stores that use their platforms to sell products.

IT firms of a certain scale are expected to be defined as digital platformers. They will be subject to strict regulations, and will have to report their management situation to the government on a regular basis.

Noting that discussions on regulations for the IT giants have started to intensify worldwide, Suga said at the meeting that the draft bill “showed our country’s (stance) on what the new rules for the digital market should be.”

The digital platformers are expected to include U.S. IT giants Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., collectively known as GAFA, as well as major Japanese IT firms Rakuten Inc. and Yahoo Japan Corp., a unit of Z Holdings Corp.

Such firms’ online shopping and app sales are considered to be in scope of the draft bill, and the government has already conducted related investigations.

IT companies, which have a huge number of customers, are often in an advantageous position over their clients, with IT firms having unilaterally raised their commission charges in some cases.

The government will request that digital platformers disclose information and build systems to ensure fairness in operations. It will also work on developing laws so that the state will be able to take administrative action, including issuing business improvement orders, if there are any problems.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Japan Post Co. post office in Tokyo
Japan Post units may be ordered to suspend some operations due to dodgy insurance sales
The Financial Services Agency is considering ordering two subsidiaries of the former state-owned postal and financial services group, Japan Post Holdings Co., to halt part of their operations for i...
Yoshihiko Shimizu, president of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., in December 2017
Japanese securities firm SMBC Nikko to offer option of three-day workweek
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. is planning to introduce in fiscal 2020 a system to allow employees to work three or four days a week, its president, Yoshihiko Shimizu, has said. The measure is inten...
Boeing 737 Max 8 jets are parked behind a stop sign indicating a traffic crossing at a Boeing Co. production facility in Renton, Washington, in April. On Monday, shares of Boeing were falling before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 Max or even end production all together.
Boeing to suspend 737 Max output in January
Boeing Co will halt 737 Max production in January, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as the grounding of the planemaker's best-selling Max looks set to last well into 2020. A...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google would be obliged to submit regular reports to the government under the draft bill. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , ,