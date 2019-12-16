Keiichi Tadaki (left), the head of the third-party panel investigating Kansai Electric Power Co.'s gift scandal, speaks at a news conference at the utility's headquarters in Osaka. | KYODO

Kansai Electric's investigative panel can't make year-end deadline for Takahama gift scandal report

Kyodo, JIJI

OSAKA – A third-party panel investigating the Kansai Electric Power Co. gifts scandal involving its executives and a former deputy mayor said Sunday it has interviewed over 700 people since October but cannot meet the utility’s year-end deadline.

“It is totally impossible to conclude the investigation within the year. I cannot promise to complete it by the end of the current fiscal year (in March),” panel head and former Prosecutor General Keiichi Tadaki told a news conference at Kansai Electric’s headquarters in Osaka.

“We want to go as far back as possible” in investigating the scandal, he also said.

The panel has conducted hearings with more than 100 current and former Kepco executives and employees as well as written interviews with around 600 employees and other people related to its nuclear division who might know more about the ¥318.45 million ($2.9 million) worth of gifts received from late Takahama Deputy Mayor Eiji Moriyama, whose town hosts a Kepco nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture.

The utility has acknowledged 20 people including former Chairman Makoto Yagi received the gifts over several decades, and the panel plans to look into whether similar gestures took place at Kepco facilities other than Takahama and investigate its nonnuclear divisions as well.

“We will continue to respond to the investigation sincerely while promoting our own steps to strengthen compliance,” Kansai Electric said in a statement.

Kansai Electric President Shigeki Iwane has said he will resign on the day the panel submits its report. Yagi stepped down in October.

The scandal came to light in September, exposing the shady ties between Japan’s nuclear industry and local public officials.

After the scandal broke, the company had to stop television commercials and suspend its plan to issue corporate bonds.

