After adding its most advanced autonomous driving technology, Nissan unveiled a new version of its Skyline GT sports sedan in Yokohama in July. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Japan's automakers adding safety devices to prevent fatal pedal mishaps as drivers gray

JIJI

In response to several tragic road accidents, Japan’s automakers are upgrading their safety technologies.

In September, Nissan Motor Co. released a premium version of the Skyline sports sedan equipped with a driver assistance system that enables hands-off driving on expressways while cruising in a single lane.

The system is “much more reliable than your driving,” Asako Hoshino, executive vice president of Nissan, said as she unveiled the model to reporters.

First, the driver sets the destination in the navigation system, creating a predetermined route, according to Nissan.

Although the driver needs to watch conditions around the vehicle, the system allows the car to travel the route at a preset speed until reaching the predetermined expressway exit, thereby freeing the driver from having to use the accelerator or brakes.

When passing, the system judges the appropriate time for switching lanes. The driver is then prompted to put both hands on the wheel and confirm the start of the passing maneuver with a switch.

The system is designed for “stress-free driving,” using data accumulated from skilled drivers, said a Nissan engineer involved in its development. It is expected to reduce fatigue on long trips.

It also has an infrared monitoring camera in the cabin to continuously confirm the driver is concentrating instead of nodding off. If the driver fails to respond to an alert, the system turns on the hazard lights and reduces speed until the vehicle comes to a halt.

The new Skyline “is packed with safety technologies,” Hoshino said.

New vehicles are increasingly being sold with automatic decelerators that activate when the accelerator is mistakenly used instead of the brakes. But they account for less than 10 percent of all cars sold in Japan each year, and many older ones don’t have such safety devices.

Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Motor Corp. and head of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, is pushing the use of such devices in existing cars.

Toyota and subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. have released safety devices for existing vehicles to prevent such pedal mishaps.

In a related development, the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in July called on eight carmakers to take similar measures.

A device released by Daihatsu last year puts sensors on the front and rear of a vehicle to detect obstacles. If the driver hits the gas more strongly than necessary, it shows a warning sign on a display mounted near the speedometer and curbs acceleration.

Daihatsu is selling it for around ¥30,000, which Daihatsu President Soichiro Okudaira claimed was “affordable to many people.”

Honda Motor Co. and others are developing similar devices for next summer or later.

Other governments are starting to encourage the trend. In July, for example, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government launched a subsidy program to cover up to 90 percent of the cost if drivers 70 or older install devices that prevent them from accidentally using the gas pedal. The Hyogo and Tokushima prefectural governments are looking at similar financial aid programs.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Luca de Meo
Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia
French carmaker Renault has offered the chairman of Volkswagen's SEAT brand, Luca de Meo, the job of chief executive, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Saturday, citing anonymous sources....
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017.
Phase one trade deal with China gets tepid reception in U.S.
After U.S. officials announced a truce in the trade war with China with much fanfare, economists and trade experts call it largely a victory for Beijing. Following a dispute that raged fo...
Image Not Available
FSA to punish Japan Post group by year-end over inappropriate sales practices
The Financial Services Agency is expected to slap administrative penalties on the Japan Post Holdings Co. group by the end of this month over inappropriate insurance sales practices by Japan Pos...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

After adding its most advanced autonomous driving technology, Nissan unveiled a new version of its Skyline GT sports sedan in Yokohama in July. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,