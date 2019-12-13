A court illustration shows Mitsuru Nakata listening as he is given the death penalty for choking his wife and two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Amid thin evidence, ex-Fukuoka cop gets death sentence for 2017 murder of wife and kids

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – A court sentenced a former policeman to death Friday for choking his wife and two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017 in a case devoid of confessions or hard evidence.

Mitsuru Nakata, 41, denied the allegations at the time of his arrest and throughout his lay judge trial at the Fukuoka District Court while prosecutors sought the death penalty.

Presiding Judge Toshihiro Shibata said the court took into account the social impact of the “shocking crime” in his ruling.

In the absence of witness accounts or a confession, prosecutors pointed to the couple’s strained relationship as the defendant’s motive, and said the possibility of an intruder could be ruled out based on police investigations and evidence, including security camera footage near their home.

Prosecutors also said Nakata was at home and awake at the time the victims died and that an injury on his arm was believed to be a defensive wound, an assertion Nakata’s defense team rebutted.

According to the ruling, Nakata, then a sergeant with the Fukuoka Prefectural Police, strangled his wife, Yukiko, 38, son Ryosuke, 9, and daughter Miyu, 6, at home sometime between late night on June 5, 2017, and the following morning.

The bodies were discovered by his wife’s sister, who visited on the morning of June 6 after Nakata left for work.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Yokohama convict gets fresh 28-year term for random 2006 tunnel slaying in Kawasaki
A court sentenced a man to 28 years in prison on Friday for randomly killing a woman in 2006 in a tunnel in Kawasaki. According to the Yokohama District Court ruling, Hirokazu Suzuki, 39, killed...
Empress Emerita Michiko, who underwent breast cancer surgery in September, has since been in poor health and is being closely monitored, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
Empress Emeritus Michiko stricken by vomiting and weight loss: Imperial Household Agency
Empress Emerita Michiko has been in poor health since mid-September, vomiting multiple times and losing weight, with stress seen as one of the possible causes, the Imperial Household Agency said Fr...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, greet each other at a summit last year in Japan. Tokyo has canceled Abe's planned visit to India due to social unrest in the country.
Abe postpones talks with Modi due to unrest in India
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has postponed a three-day visit to India, the government said Friday, as violent protests continue over a controversial citizenship law in Gauhati, a northeastern Indian c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A court illustration shows Mitsuru Nakata listening as he is given the death penalty for choking his wife and two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017. | KYODO

, ,