Japan's ruling bloc OKs fiscal 2020 tax reforms to boost tech investment

The ruling coalition on Thursday approved a tax reform package for fiscal 2020 focusing on investment in advanced infrastructure, ultrafast fifth-generation mobile networks and innovative tech startups.

As part of efforts to encourage the spread of 5G at a faster pace, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito plan to give a 15 percent tax credit to companies that invest in network infrastructure, such as by building base stations.

Commercial 5G services, which can enable data transmission speeds that are around 100 times faster than current 4G networks, will be commercially available next spring in Japan.

Major mobile carriers that bring forward their planned 5G network project schedules will be among those eligible for the tax break, as will smaller companies planning to set up local 5G networks within limited areas, such as at factories and farms.

In a related move, the government plans to submit a bill to the ordinary Diet session starting in January aimed at facilitating domestic telecom companies’ efforts to forge business ties with their U.S. and European peers free of national security concerns.

Japan is eager to promote the development and spread of 5G technologies and networks, as the country lags behind others, including the United States and China.

In an attempt to nudge companies to use their accumulated cash reserves, the ruling bloc intends to give a tax break for investment in innovative startups.

The government specifically plans to deduct taxable incomes by a certain amount — 25 percent of the investment — when big companies invest ¥100 million or more in such startups, and small and midsize firms invest at least ¥10 million.

Also, as part of the government’s push to encourage individuals to invest more and help increase their retirement savings, the ruling bloc has decided to review a small-lot, tax-advantaged investment program called the Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA.

The ruling coalition plans to extend the installment-type NISA program by five years beyond 2037, when it was initially slated to end.

Under the reform package, single parents who have never been married with an annual income below ¥5 million will also be given special tax deductions.

Currently, parents who divorce or who have had a spouse die qualify for the preferential tax treatment.

Conservative lawmakers, particularly those belonging to the LDP, have long been opposed to such a reform, claiming it would encourage people to have children outside of wedlock and destroy traditional family values.

With the number of foreign visitors to the country increasing, the ruling parties aim to withhold taxes on winnings by nonresident foreign nationals at casino resorts to be introduced under Japan’s recently liberalized gambling laws.

The reform package also includes steps to allow the selling of duty-free products such as cosmetics and watches via vending machines.