U.S. President Donald Trump — with full-sized salt and pepper shakers — is flanked by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, with the smaller salt and pepper shakers used by Trump's guests, as he hosts a lunch for ambassadors to the U.N. Security Council at the White House in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

Trump says he 'will win' impeachment fight

WASHINGTON – A defiant President Donald Trump predicted Thursday he “will win,” after the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives gave the green light for impeachment.

“The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!” Trump tweeted.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier asked her party to draft articles of impeachment based on allegations that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine into a scheme to embarrass one of his main opponents for reelection next year.

While impeachment is expected to pass in the Democratic-led House, the Senate is held by a Republican majority and would likely acquit the U.S. president as his 2020 reelection campaign gathers pace.

Trump tweeted that the “Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING.”

Echoing a frequent Republican argument, he said that the “important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind.”

