Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar eases to around ¥108.50 yen in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar fell to around ¥108.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, pressured by renewed worry about the U.S.-China trade war.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.47-47, down from ¥109.09 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1077-1078, against $1.1076-1076, and at ¥120.16-17, down from 120.¥83-84.

Expectations for an early conclusion of the so-called phase one trade deal between the United States and China receded after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he finds it better to wait until the 2021 presidential election to strike the preliminary agreement, according to traders.

The dollar was pushed down to levels below ¥108.50 by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ comment indicating that the United States will slap tariffs on Chinese goods on Dec. 15 as planned if the two nations fail to ink the deal.

“Investors had been too optimistic about the U.S.-China trade talks,” said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

A currency dealer also pointed out that a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading triggered dollar selling in the late afternoon.

“Speculative selling will hit the greenback If U.S. economic indicators due out soon, such as Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s jobs data and the Institute for Supply Management’s nonmanufacturing index, proved weaker than expected,” a Japanese bank official noted.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump hold talks in New York on Sept. 25.
Japan hopes newly ratified U.S. trade deal provides bulwark against Trump's unpredictability
With the Upper House passing the U.S.-Japan trade agreement Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe achieved one of his most important goals of the current Diet session, and has paved a pat...
Google CEO Sundar Pichai appears before the House Judiciary Committee to be questioned about the company's privacy security and data collection, on Capitol Hill in Washington last year. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet. Pichai will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet.
Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet
The co-founders of Google are stepping down as executives of its parent company, Alphabet, ending a remarkable two decades during which Larry Page and Sergey Brin shaped a startup born in a Sili...
Justice Minister Masako Mori (right) bows after the Upper House passed the revised Companies Act in Tokyo on Wednesday.
New law strengthens independent checks on major firms in Japan
Following the high-profile corporate governance scandal at Nissan Motor Co., the Diet on Wednesday passed a law to strengthen independent checks on major listed firms by obliging them to have ou...

,