Palaniappan Chidambaram | AP

Asia Pacific / Politics

Former Indian finance minister bailed

AFP-JIJI

NEW DELHI – Indian ex-finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram was granted bail Wednesday, 106 days after his dramatic arrest on corruption charges that he says are part of a government witch-hunt against political opponents.

Chidambaram, 73, a political veteran from the main opposition Congress party, was told to submit a bond of 200,000 Rupees ($2,800), not make any public statements on the issue and to surrender his passport.

Congress had earlier described Chidambaram’s arrest in August by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India’s equivalent to the FBI, as a “shameless witch-hunt” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Chidambaram, a wealthy lawyer from a land-owning family from Tamil Nadu state, served twice as finance minister and once as home minister during Manmohan Singh’s 2004-14 tenure as premier.

He is accused of receiving bribes, money-laundering and approving illegal investments.

His son Karti Chidambaram and several government officials are also being investigated over their role in the scandals when Singh’s Congress-led alliance was in power.

His arrest saw CBI officers scale the boundary wall of his upscale residence in central New Delhi before escorting him to their headquarters for questioning.

The Congress party welcomed the court decision, tweeting, “Truth Finally Prevails.”

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress party president and the scion of Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, described Chidambaram’s jailing as “vengeful and vindictive.”

“I am glad that SC (the Supreme Court) has granted him bail. I am confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a white steed as he visits battle sites in the area of Mount Paektu in this undated picture released Wednesday.
As nuclear talks falter, next move for North Korea's Kim may be missile test over Japan
Kim Jong Un is back in the saddle — literally — and apparently ready to make a decision on what kind of "Christmas present" North Korea will offer the U.S. as a year-end deadline for progress in nu...
Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, speaks during the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York in September.
In bid to mend ties, China's top diplomat visits South Korea after four-year gap
The top diplomat in China's government arrived in Seoul on Wednesday, visiting South Korea for the first time in more than four years as the two countries seek to repair ties that soured over the d...
A resident walks past debris from destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit the city of Sorsogon, south of of Manila, on Tuesday.
Typhoon Kammuri leaves at least 17 dead as it passes south of Manila
The death toll from Typhoon Kammuri rose to 17 after destroying houses and displacing hundreds of thousands on its path across the Philippines. As it neared its exit, downgraded to a Severe Trop...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Palaniappan Chidambaram | AP

, , , ,