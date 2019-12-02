Civic group members stage a protest in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday against a bill proposed by Speaker Moon Hee-sang that would lead to the creation of a fund to compensate Korean wartime labor victims. | KYODO

National

South Korea-planned wartime labor fund unlikely to cover 'comfort women'

JIJI, Kyodo, Staff Report

SEOUL – A foundation proposed by South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang to pay consolation money to South Koreans who worked for Japanese companies during World War II is unlikely to cover former “comfort women,” Yonhap news agency reported Sunday.

The scale of the foundation, initially planned at 300 billion won, or about ¥27.7 billion, could rise above 1 trillion won, or about ¥93 billion, according to the report.

Moon proposed setting up the foundation with voluntary contributions from Japanese and South Korean companies and citizens, as well as by using the remaining balance of 6 billion won of a now-defunct foundation to pay compensation to former comfort women that was set up with a contribution from the Japanese government under a 2015 Japan-South Korea agreement.

Moon is expected to submit a bill to create the wartime labor foundation as early the second week of this month, after holding talks with lawmakers, plaintiffs in wartime labor lawsuits seeking compensation and experts. Some lawyers for plaintiffs and support groups in South Korea are opposed to the proposed foundation, saying his proposal does not include getting an apology from the Japanese government.

Moon’s proposal called for making payments from the foundation not only to wartime laborers but also to former comfort women.

RELATED STORIES

The term is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

But support groups for former comfort women also criticized his proposal for not asking for an apology from the Japanese government. At a meeting with Moon on Wednesday, some South Korean lawmakers demanded that former comfort women be excluded from the list of recipients of consolation money from the proposed foundation.

Agreeing to such opinion, Moon is now considering plans to exclude former comfort women from the list of recipients, Yonhap said.

The money left in the former foundation for former comfort women will unlikely be used for the proposed foundation to settle the wartime labor issue, according to the report.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japanese and South Korean lawmakers will cancel their annual meeting that was scheduled to be held in Japan.
Top Japanese and South Korean diplomats likely to discuss wartime labor issue at Madrid meet
Top South Korean and Japanese diplomats will likely meet on the sidelines of a gathering of Asian and European foreign ministers later this month to discuss a resolution to a yearlong dispute, Y...
This photo, provided by opposition lawmakers, shows them inspecting a shredder at the Cabinet Office on Nov. 26. The machine is believed to have been used to shred the list of guest names who attended this year's cherry blossom-viewing party in Tokyo in April.
LDP executive demands guest lists for annual cherry-blossom parties be kept longer
A senior ruling party official on Sunday demanded that lists of guests attending the annual cherry blossom-viewing parties, hosted by the prime minister, should be kept for longer than the current ...
A Maritime Self-Defense Forces' P-3C patrol aircraft is likely to be used to help crack down on piracy activities in the Middle East.
Cabinet may approve SDF information-gathering mission to Middle East by year-end
Under a proposed mission independent of a U.S.-led coalition, the Cabinet is considering approving by the end of the year the dispatch of the Self-Defense Forces to collect information in the Middl...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Civic group members stage a protest in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday against a bill proposed by Speaker Moon Hee-sang that would lead to the creation of a fund to compensate Korean wartime labor victims. | KYODO

, , , , ,