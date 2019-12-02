Capt. Miho Otani, who became the first woman to take the helm of a Japanese Aegis destroyer, returns crew members' salutes on board the Myoko at the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Maizuru base in Kyoto Prefecture on Monday. | KYODO

National

Osaka woman makes history by becoming first-ever Aegis destroyer captain

Kyodo

KYOTO – Capt. Miho Otani on Monday became the first woman to take the helm of an Aegis destroyer, pledging to set an example for other female sailors to follow.

“I expect you to pursue our missions without hesitation,” Otani, 48, told the 300-member crew of the Myoko, the Aegis defense system-equipped Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer she will captain, at the Maizuru Base in Kyoto Prefecture.

Speaking to reporters, she explained the weight she will carry in the role.

“It is a great honor to become the first female captain (of an Aegis destroyer). I would like to think about how we can make this trend a norm as I believe an increasing number of women will enroll (in the SDF) from now on.”

Otani became the first female skipper of an MSDF destroyer when she took the helm of the Yamagiri in 2016.

A native of Suita, Osaka Prefecture, Otani has long been a trailblazer.

She graduated from the National Defense Academy in 1996 as one of the first women to do so and became the first female captain of a training vessel in 2013, according to the MSDF.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is seen in this photo taken on March 11.
Ministry proposes revising road map for Fukushima No. 1 cleanup
Japan on Monday unveiled a revised plan to remove molten nuclear fuel debris from the crisis-hit Fukushima No. 1 power plant in 2021, a process said to be the biggest hurdle in the cleanup of th...
Members of a civic group protest a bill proposed by South Korean Speaker Moon Hee-sang that would lead to the creation of a fund to compensate Korean wartime labor victims, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday.
Proposed Korean wartime labor foundation said unlikely to cover 'comfort women'
A foundation proposed by South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang to pay consolation money to Koreans who worked for Japanese companies during the war is unlikely to cover the former...
A Maritime Self-Defense Forces' P-3C patrol aircraft is likely to be used to help crack down on piracy activities in the Middle East.
Japan's next SDF mission to Mideast might get Cabinet OK by yearend
The next Self-Defense Forces dispatch to the Middle East might get Cabinet approval by the end of the year, government sources said. For the information-collection mission, which is indep...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Capt. Miho Otani, who became the first woman to take the helm of a Japanese Aegis destroyer, returns crew members' salutes on board the Myoko at the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Maizuru base in Kyoto Prefecture on Monday. | KYODO

, , , ,