Rakuten Inc. unveiled a plan to ship all orders exceeding ¥3,980 with no fee during an event in August in Yokohama. The system is scheduled to start in March. | KYODO

Business

Sellers ask antitrust body to probe Rakuten's free shipping policy

Kyodo

Merchants on Rakuten Inc.’s online shopping mall have requested that the Fair Trade Commission investigate the e-commerce giant’s planned free shipping policy, according to sources familiar with the move.

Some online stores allege that Rakuten abuses its dominant position to force them to shoulder shipping costs in violation of the antimonopoly law, the sources said Saturday.

If the commission orders the operator to revise the policy, it could affect competition with rivals such as Amazon Japan G.K., which ships products at low cost through its own distribution network.

The commission has been stepping up surveillance and regulations on Rakuten and other so-called online platformers.

Some merchants are preparing to set up a union so they can negotiate with Rakuten as a group, according to the sources.

But it is not immediately known whether the operator will respond to a call for negotiations.

In March, Rakuten plans to start free shipping on all orders exceeding ¥3,980, except those from Okinawa Prefecture and remote islands.

At present, merchants on Rakuten’s online shopping mall independently set shipping fees for each item, with some providing free shipping and others offering no such services.

Small-scale sellers say they cannot survive without passing on shipping costs to customers, a move that would make them less competitive than major merchants.

However, Rakuten officials argue a free-shipping service for a minimum purchase amount would increase the number of customers and the amount of purchases, which would benefit merchants in the long term.

About 49,000 merchants are taking part in Rakuten’s online shopping mall, generating a total of some ¥3.4 trillion in transaction last year, making it one of the biggest players in Japan.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Many young people are being drawn toward the forestry industry thanks to government funding and the less-taxing nature of the work compared to the past.
As forestry work gets easier in graying Japan, young hires opt for paths less taken
Young Japanese are increasingly joining the forestry industry thanks to a government program and labor-saving improvements made possible by the expanding use of machines. Many also see the sector a...
A worker walks behind a white plastic plate cutout of the words of a local businessperson, declaring determination to reopen the business, in a tsunami-stricken area in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, in March 2013.
Japan to extend tax cuts for 3/11-hit companies
The government and ruling camp are discussing an extension of special tax cuts for companies in areas affected by the March 2011 disasters in Tohoku, according to informed sources. The tax break...
Dogged by the U.S.-China trade war and China's economic slowdown, half of Japanese manufacturers operating overseas expect to see their revenue fall in fiscal 2019, a recent survey showed.
Nearly 50% of Japanese manufacturers operating overseas predict revenue falls in 2019
Nearly half of Japanese manufacturers operating overseas expect to see their revenue fall in fiscal 2019, affected by U.S.-China trade disputes and China's economic slowdown, according to a rece...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rakuten Inc. unveiled a plan to ship all orders exceeding ¥3,980 with no fee during an event in August in Yokohama. The system is scheduled to start in March. | KYODO

, ,