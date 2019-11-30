National / Science & Health

Osaka University develops stem cell spray to treat heart failure

Kyodo

OSAKA – Osaka University said Friday it has developed a new treatment for heart failure that involves spraying stem cells directly onto the critical organ.

Created by a team led by Yoshiki Sawa, a professor of cardiovascular surgery at the university, the simple treatment does not require the use of cell-processing facilities, meaning it can easily be put into practice at hospitals. The university aims to make the treatment available in three to five years.

The treatment targets patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscles do not get enough blood supply. If it worsens, the heart muscles become necrotic, and the heart’s ability to pump blood declines.

The new method involves spraying mesenchymal stem cells in adhesive solutions onto the heart during coronary bypass surgery. The process takes less than a minute.

“By conducting it simultaneously with coronary artery bypass surgery, it helps the recovery of heart functions,” Sawa said at a news conference.

The team aims to check the safety and effectiveness of the treatment by holding a clinical trial at Osaka University Hospital. It hopes to win approval for public health care coverage.

The same team previously developed a separate treatment that involves transplanting “sheets” of heart muscle cells created by culturing other cells taken from the thighs. While the treatment is already in practice, it has not become popular as it requires a cell-processing facility.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A projectile is fired during a North Korean weapons test in this undated picture released Friday.
North Korea warns Japan it could see missile overflying country 'in the not distant future'
North Korea warned Saturday that Japan could again see missiles overflying the country "in the not distant future" after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Pyongyang's latest test of a "large mult...
Image Not Available
Ex-Zaitokukai member fined ¥500,000, but escapes prison term over anti-Korean hate speech
The Kyoto District Court has fined a former senior member of the anti-Korean group Zaitokukai ¥500,000 for using hate speech to defame an operator of schools for Korean children. Public prosecut...
Crown Prince Akishino poses with his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, and their children, Princess Mako (left), Princess Kako (right) and Prince Hisahito at their residence in Tokyo on Nov. 15.
Crown Prince Akishino urges daughter to update Japanese public on marriage amid lingering questio...
Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, has urged his daughter Princess Mako to update the public on her planned marriage to boyfriend Kei Komuro by February. "This comin...

, ,