World

Turkey prosecutor calls for top Amnesty representative's terror conviction

AFP-JIJI

ISTANBUL – Prosecutors called Wednesday for Amnesty International’s Turkey chair to be convicted of membership in a terror group, meaning up to 15 years in prison, in a trial labelled “absurd” by the rights group.

Taner Kilic spent more than a year in pre-trial detention before being released in August 2018, accused of links to U.S.-based preacher Fethullah Gulen whom Turkey blames for an attempted coup in 2016.

Kilic is on trial with 10 other human rights activists, arrested in 2017 after holding a workshop on an island off Istanbul.

The prosecutor called for five of them, including Amnesty’s former country director Idil Eser, to be sentenced on the lesser charge of “aiding a terror group without being a member.”

The remaining five should be acquitted, he said, including German citizen Peter Frank Steudtner and Swedish citizen Ali Gharavi.

“After months in jail and years before the courts, the prosecution has failed to present any credible evidence to substantiate the absurd charges,” Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty’s secretary general, said in a statement.

The central piece of evidence against Kilic was that he had an encrypted messaging application on his phone called ByLock, which Ankara claims was especially created for Gulen supporters.

A police report released a year after his arrest found he did not have the application on his phone.

“The egregious injustice that our colleagues and friends have experienced for more than two years is common to hundreds of human rights defenders in Turkey who spend their days either languishing in jail or living in constant fear of prosecution,” said Naidoo.

Tens of thousands were jailed and more than 100,000 people lost their jobs under the two-year state of emergency that followed the failed coup in 2016 — a crackdown which critics say went far beyond Gulen’s movement.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson launches the Scottish Conservative's manifesto whilst on the general election campaign trail, in North Queensferry Fife, Scotland, on Tuesday. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12.
Britain's December election prompt surge in voter registrations
The number of Britons registering to vote before a midnight deadline expired on Tuesday was up 31 percent compared to a similar period before a 2017 election, with data showing almost 4 million ...
Image Not Available
Under pressure, Apple shows annexed Crimea as Russia on apps
AFP-Jiji U.S. tech giant Apple has complied with Moscow's demands to show Crimea, annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as Russian territory on its apps, lawmakers said Wednesday. The Bl...
U.S. President Donald Trump throws Keep America Great hats at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.
Impeachment of Trump moving to next phase: Judiciary panel that would specify charges
The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, Democrats announced Tuesday, scheduling a hearing for next week as they push closer to a possible ...

, , , ,