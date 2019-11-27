A Kurdish man, who has sued Japan's government for leaving him untreated for cancer during his detention in Ibaraki Prefecture, wipes his eye during a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Kurdish man sues Japanese government over being left untreated for cancer while detained

Kyodo

A 26-year-old Kurdish man sued the government Tuesday, claiming he was left untreated for cancer while in a detention center northeast of Tokyo.

The man is seeking about ¥8 million in damages in a lawsuit, in which he claims the East Japan Immigration Control Center in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, did not let him see a doctor outside the facility despite constant pain in his lower abdomen.

After being granted provisional release in September, he found out he had testicular cancer and underwent an operation later that month.

“I complained about the pain several times every day, but they did not respond to my protests,” the man said in Tokyo during a news conference after filing the lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court.

The suit alleges that the man was seen by a doctor at the center after complaining of a stomachache in May this year. The doctor said he needed to be seen by another doctor outside the detention center due to an unidentified disease, but the man says the center took no further action. In a desperate bid he began a hunger strike in August, and was granted provisional release Sept. 5.

The man came to Japan in 2012 and had been detained at the center since 2016. As a Turkish national, he is seeking refugee status due to concern he may be persecuted if he were to return home.

The Immigration Services Agency said that it would examine the case and respond appropriately after the complaint is received.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Members of a Cultural Affairs Agency panel meet in Tokyo on Wednesday to discuss measures against illegal downloads of copyrighted works.
Japan limits scope for illegal downloading of copyrighted work
A government panel approved a plan Wednesday to limit the scope for what constitutes illegal downloading of any copyrighted work — including manga, computer games and literary writings — reversing ...
Emperor Naruhito visits the Mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu, who is considered to be the first emperor of Japan, in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, on Wednesday to report his enthronement.
LDP heavyweights indicate tacit support for emperors from maternal line
Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai suggested Tuesday that he would not necessarily oppose children of imperial family women ascending the throne. A similar view was expre...
Toshihiro Nikai (center right), secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, tries on a foldable helmet with instructions from a guard during a disaster drill at a plenary session of the Lower House in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Political earthquake in Japan? Nope, just a drill
Getting a large, cross-party group of lawmakers to act in unison may sound like a challenge, but during a Lower House earthquake drill on Tuesday, Diet members moved en mass, reaching under their s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Kurdish man, who has sued Japan's government for leaving him untreated for cancer during his detention in Ibaraki Prefecture, wipes his eye during a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , , , , ,