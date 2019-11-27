Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York Tuesday. | REUTERS

Business

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong protesters, trusts Xi, as trade talks enter 'final throes'

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump offered lukewarm support to Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters Tuesday, saying he trusts President Xi Jinping to resolve the crisis, as U.S.-Chinese trade talks enter their “final throes.”

“We’re with them,” Trump said of the protesters who delivered a landslide victory for pro-democracy candidates in local elections and have battled police for weeks in street demonstrations.

But Trump immediately backpedaled, emphasizing his close ties to Xi and efforts to secure a long-delayed resolution to the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

“We’re in the final throes of a very important deal, I guess you could say one of the most important deals in trade ever,” Trump said.

“It’s going very well but at the same time we want to see it go well in Hong Kong. I think it will. I think that President Xi can make that happen. I know him and I know he’d like to make it happen,” he said.

Washington and Beijing have delivered a series of positive signals in the last few days about closing in on a partial trade deal, known as “phase one.” However, previous predictions of success have repeatedly come and gone.

Last week, Congress passed a bill supporting the Hong Kong protesters. Trump remains on the fence over whether he’ll sign the measure, something that would anger Beijing.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An electric-powered Audi e-tron car plugged to a charging station is displayed at the 33th Auto Zuerich Car Show in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 31.
VW defends Xinjiang car plant after China internment camp cables
Volkswagen on Tuesday defended its car plant in Xinjiang, after leaked documents shed light on Chinese detention camps in the region holding over a million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. V...
A CN rail worker holds up a sign outside CN headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Tuesday. The union says normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada.
Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends with deal between CN and union
Canada's longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co., the country's biggest railroad, reached a tentative agreement with workers that would help restore gr...
Image Not Available
Bigeye tuna get 'modest' reprieve as fishing nations cut quotas
The world's major fishing nations have agreed "modest" quota cuts for the under-pressure Atlantic Bigeye tuna but critics say more should be done to protect an important food resource. Scientist...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York Tuesday. | REUTERS A 'Statue of Democracy' is seen in a hallway of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong Tuesday over a week after police surrounded the building while protesters were still barricaded inside. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,