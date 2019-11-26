Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Britain's chief rabbi, has criticized Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying he has failed to eliminate anti-Semitism from the party. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Anti-Semitism vile and wrong, U.K. Labour leader says after accusation from top rabbi

Reuters

LONDON – Anti-Semitism is vile and wrong and will not be tolerated in any form under a Labour government, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday after Britain’s chief rabbi accused him of failing to stem the “poison” gripping the opposition party.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, in an article in The Times, questioned how complicit in prejudice an opposition leader would have to be to be considered unfit for office.

“Anti-Semitism in any form is vile and wrong,” Corbyn said at the launch of Labour’s race and faith manifesto, adding that the party’s door would be open to all faith leaders.

“There is no place whatsoever for anti-Semitism in any shape or form or in any place whatsoever in modern Britain, and under a Labour government it will not be tolerated in any form, whatsoever. I want to make that clear.”

When asked about the rabbi’s attack on Corbyn, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “All I will say about that is I do think it is a very serious business when the chief rabbi speaks as he does.”

“I’ve never known anything like it and clearly it is a failure of leadership on the part of the Labour leader that he has not been able to stamp out this virus in the Labour Party.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House former National Security Adviser John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington Sept. 30.
Court order for Don McGahn to testify doesn't extend to John Bolton or deputy: lawyer
John Bolton's attorney is suggesting that a court order directing White House counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress has no bearing on whether his client and another ex-national security officia...
A Spanish Guardia Civil diver stands over the refloated prow of a submarine used to transport drugs illegally in Aldan, northwestern Spain, on Tuesday.
Spanish police tow seized drug submarine to port
Spanish police Tuesday managed to tow a sunken submarine believed to be carrying tons of cocaine into a northwestern port and began preparations to extract its cargo. Police were hoping to crane...
A black sea bass swims along the reef in Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary Oct. 28 off the coast of Savannah, Georgia.
Small stretch of sea off Georgia stirred conservation movement that spread worldwide
From the surface, these 22 sq. miles of water are unexceptional. But dip beneath the surface — go down 60 or 70 feet — and you'll find a spectacular seascape. Sponges, barnacles and tube worms c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Britain's chief rabbi, has criticized Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying he has failed to eliminate anti-Semitism from the party. | REUTERS

, , , ,