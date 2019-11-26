Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with relatives of former leprosy patients on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo. | KYODO

National / Social Issues

Japanese government urged to do more to fight discrimination over leprosy

JIJI

During a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, relatives of former leprosy patients called on the government to continue efforts to combat discrimination after the recent enactment of a law for compensation.

They expressed gratitude for the enactment of the law to provide up to ¥1.8 million each in compensation to relatives of former patients.

The lawmaker-initiated legislation was established after the Kumamoto District Court, in a landmark ruling in June, ordered the state to pay compensation to relatives of former leprosy patients, recognizing that the government’s quarantine policy for the patients caused discrimination against the family members as well. The government did not appeal the ruling.

The enactment came as “a result of the government recognizing the hardships that the families of leprosy patients suffered,” Hwang Gwang-nam, the 64-year-old deputy leader of the group of plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said at the meeting with Abe at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.

Referring to an acquaintance living in Osaka who has still been unable to tell their son that they were a patient for fear of discrimination, Hwang said, “The government needs to continue showing a stance of supporting those” who are living with the history of their disease.

“It’s not that it’s all over (after) we get the compensation money,” he added.

“I took to heart how much distress (relatives of former leprosy patients) suffered,” Abe said, adding, “The government will work in unity to combat the discrimination and prejudice over leprosy.”

The decadeslong quarantine policy had been in place until only about 20 years ago. The state paid compensation to former patients after the Kumamoto court ruled the policy violated the Constitution in 2001.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

This provided photo shows Hotei Foods Corp.'s canned yakitori.
Yakitori on the go: Canned chicken receives Japanese Space Food certification
Yakitori has become the first canned meat product certified by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), meaning astronauts will be able to enjoy grilled chicken during missions on the Inte...
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (right) holds a joint news conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, following their talks in Tokyo on Monday.
Japanese foreign minister voices concern over China's treatment of Uighurs
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi voiced concern Tuesday over China's treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other minorities in the far west Xinjiang region. China uses a system of mass surve...
Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo will start selling entrance tickets online later this week.
Tokyo's Shinjuku Gyoen National Park to start selling tickets online
Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, one of Tokyo's largest and most popular parks, will start selling entrance tickets online later this week ahead of next year's Olympics with an eye on cutting queuin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with relatives of former leprosy patients on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo. | KYODO

,