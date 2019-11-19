World / Crime & Legal

At least three slain in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart: Highway Patrol

AP

DUNCAN, OKLAHOMA – At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports that people were killed.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 km) south of Oklahoma City.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

rotestors hold a sign to impeach U.S. President Donald trump as they take part in a demonstration against white supremacists at Lafayette Square, near the White House, in Washington in August. A slim majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office for his controversial Ukraine actions, according to the first poll after the launch of public hearings in Congress.
51% of Americans now favor Trump impeachment and ouster: poll
A slim majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office for his controversial Ukraine actions, according to the first poll after the launch of pub...
This 2012 photo shows a giant of a moon appearing before a giant of a planet undergoing seasonal changes in this natural color view of Titan and Saturn from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The largest of Saturn's many moons has lakes, mountains and dunes, with its surface scarred and crafted by many of the same forces that have shaped Earth, scientists said Monday.
Saturn moon Titan believed shaped by same forces as Earth
The largest of Saturn's many moons has lakes, mountains and dunes, with its surface scarred and crafted by many of the same forces that have shaped Earth, scientists said Monday. A team led by R...
A scorched gas station is seen on Sunday after it was set ablaze by protesters during a demonstration against a rise in gasoline prices, in Eslamshahr, near the Iranian capital of Tehran.
Hundreds detained as Iran clamps down on fuel protests
Iranian security forces detained hundreds protesting a sudden surge in fuel prices, signaling there would be little tolerance for unrest sweeping the sanctions-battered country. Thousands took t...

, , , , ,