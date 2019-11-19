ANA and JAL to increase number of flights out of Haneda bound for U.S. and Europe

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines said Tuesday they will increase their number of flights between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and destinations in the United States and Europe starting next March.

Their moves will come in response to increased slots for international flights at the airport.

The major airlines aim to attract more visitors from the United States, Europe and elsewhere by offering more services from the airport, which is close to the center of the capital and is also convenient for domestic flight connections.

ANA will shift flights bound for Washington and three other U.S. cities to Haneda from Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture. It will also launch new flights connecting Haneda with Milan, Stockholm and other cities.

JAL, on the other hand, will move five U.S.-Japan flights to Haneda from Narita, including one to and from Hawaii. It will also start flying to Los Angeles and Helsinki.

Both airlines said that the decreases in the number of flights at Narita will be temporary and they will look to expand services at the Chiba airport in the future.

JAL President Yuji Akasaka told a news conference on Tuesday that the airline will continue using Narita airport as a hub to connect with the United States.

New rules at Haneda will allow airlines to start flying over the center of Tokyo in March next year. A total of 50 slots will be added per day for daytime flight services to receive foreign visitors ahead of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, giving rise to concern among local residents about noise pollution.