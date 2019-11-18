A seized Ukrainian ship is towed by a Russian Coast Guard vessel out of the port in Kerch, near the bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, Crimea, Sunday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Russia set to return seized Ukrainian ships: report

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW – Russia is set to return Ukrainian navy ships seized a year ago, as it prepares for a summit to try to resolve the wider conflict between them, Interfax news agency said Sunday.

“In accordance with agreements concluded with the Ukrainian side, three Ukrainian ships… are being towed from the port of Kerch to an approved transfer point,” border officials with the Russian secret service told the Interfax news agency.

The transfer was to take place on Monday, they added.

The TV channel Crimea 24 released footage of the three Ukrainian boats being towed by the Russian coast guard across the Kerch Strait.

The ships are seen passing under the Crimea bridge spanning the strait, built by Moscow to link Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed in 2014.

In November last year, Russia seized the two Ukrainian gunboats and a tugboat as they headed through the Kerch Strait, a narrow waterway giving access to the Sea of Azov that is used by Ukraine and Russia.

Twenty-four Ukrainian sailors taken prisoner at the time returned to Ukraine in September as part of an exchange.

On Friday, the French presidency announced a summit involving France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine in Paris on December 9 to discuss ways to resolve the wider conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The summit was made possible by “major advances” since Volodymyr Zelenskiy was elected president of Ukraine in late April, the French presidency said.

Kremlin adviser Yuri Yushakov however did not give a date for the summit in a Russian public television broadcast on Sunday. He said only that it was “still under discussion, but certainly this year.”

It was not clear when the interview was recorded.

Since coming to power, comedian-turned-president Zelenskiy has sought to revive the peace process to end a five-year-old separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed 13,000 lives.

Since October, the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have been pulling back from key frontline areas of the conflict there, a precondition for the summit to take place.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Trump says North Korea went too far in calling Joe Biden a 'rabid dog'
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a rare — if tepid — defense of election rival Joe Biden on Sunday, saying Pyongyang's depiction of him as "a rabid dog" who should be "beaten to death" went a bit...
A woman walks past an election campaign poster of then economy and trade minister Mohammed Safadi in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli im 2009. According to senior officials speaking on condition of anonymity and Lebanese press reports, key political players agreed that Safadi should be tasked with forming the next government.
Lebanon slips deeper into crisis after Mohammad Safadi's exit
Protesters waving Lebanese flags rallied in cities and towns in their thousands on Sunday to mark a month of protests against the ruling elite as politicians struggled to form a government and solv...
Then-President Richard M. Nixon points to the transcripts of the White House tapes in Washington, after he announced on television that he would turn over the transcripts to House impeachment investigators, in April 1974. The public impeachment inquiry hearings this week usher in a rare and momentous occasion in American history as Congress debates whether to remove a sitting president from office.
In Trump-Nixon impeachment comparison, Nancy Pelosi raises specter of resignation
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is amplifying her unfavorable comparison of President Donald Trump to fellow Republican Richard Nixon, saying that disgraced president at least cared enough about th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A seized Ukrainian ship is towed by a Russian Coast Guard vessel out of the port in Kerch, near the bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, Crimea, Sunday. | REUTERS

, , , ,