Suspect arrested over slaying of 20-year-old Niigata woman

Police arrested a man wanted over the slaying of a 20-year-old woman in the city of Niigata.

Ryosuke Saito, 25, had been on the run since Yuzuki Ishizawa was stabbed to death in a building near JR Niigata Station on Friday evening.

He was arrested Monday after workers at a convenience store in Niigata reported seeing a man resembling Saito outside, the police said.

Saito was put on the national wanted list Saturday, with police saying he was wearing a grayish shirt and dark-colored pants at the time he left the scene of the slaying.

He was acquainted with Ishizawa, who worked at a drinking establishment in the building, according to the police.

Saito’s mother in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, called the police on Thursday saying he had hinted at attacking his ex-girlfriend and killing himself.

Niigata police reportedly found a note at the scene of the slaying believed to have been written by Saito, which hinted at his suicide.