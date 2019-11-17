North Korea issues order for Japanese abductee Kyoko Matsumoto to receive 'sufficient' medical care

An order has been issued in North Korea for authorities to provide “a sufficient degree of medical care” to a Japanese woman abducted by Pyongyang agents in the 1970s, a person familiar with the situation said Sunday.

It is highly likely the order was issued by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to Choi Song Ryong, who heads a support group for relatives of South Korean abductees. He said the information was obtained from his source in Pyongyang.

“There is a possibility that authorities in the North are managing the health (of those abducted by Pyongyang in the past) while having in mind future negotiations with Japan and other countries,” Choi said.

Kyoko Matsumoto from Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, was 29 at the time of her disappearance in 1977.

At present, Japan officially lists 17 nationals as abductees but suspects North Korea’s involvement in many more disappearances. While five of the 17 were repatriated in 2002, Japan continues to seek the return of the 12 remaining people.

On the 12, North Korea claims that eight have died and four others, including Matsumoto, never entered the country.

Matsumoto is in a facility in Kaechon, on the outskirts of Pyongyang, Choi said, adding that a Thai abductee, Anocha Panjoy, who went missing in 1978 in Macao at the age of 23, also lives in the city.

Matsumoto and Panjoy have chronic diseases and they see doctors regularly at the Korea General Red Cross Hospital in Pyongyang and other facilities where they can receive high-level medical services, according to Choi.