National

Right disputed islands answer brings sweet revenge for 'Jeopardy' champ

Bloomberg

NEW YORK – It was sweet revenge for “Jeopardy” contestant James Holzhauer.

The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas who won more than $2.5 million on the game show last summer beat the Chicago librarian who ended his 32-game winning streak back in June.

The rematch took place in the show’s “Tournament of Champions,” which began Thursday with Holzhauer winning big over Emma Boettcher to lead by almost $23,000 going into Friday’s second game. Boettcher fought back but Holzhauer had enough in the bank to take the title.

The final clue: “A dispute over Etorofu, Habomai, Kunashiri & Shikotan has kept these 2 countries from ever signing a WWII peace treaty.”

The right answer was, “Who are Japan and Russia?”

“Luckily, it was a question about Japan, and my granny can rest easy knowing that I haven’t forgotten my heritage,” Holzhauer told ESPN.

Boettcher also answered correctly, but it wouldn’t have made any difference what she gambled on the final play because Holzhauer was already too far ahead. His two-day tally of $76,923 bested her $65,000 — he took home the grand prize of $250,000, while Boettcher got $100,000. Francois Barcomb, a high school physics teacher, was third, winning $50,000.

Holzhauer’s won $2.7 million during his stint on the show, the third most behind Brad Rutter’s $4.7 million and Ken Jennings at $3.4 million.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Rescue personnel search wrecked train cars after a derailment that killed 106 people in April 2005 on JR West's Fukuchiyama Line in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture.
JR West to bar public from viewing train cars recovered from deadly 2005 Amagasaki crash
West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) said it plans to preserve all seven cars involved in a train derailment in Hyogo Prefecture that killed 106 people in 2005 at an employee training center in Suit...
Defense Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, hold talks in Bangkok on Sunday.
Japan and South Korea defense chiefs make little progress during intelligence-sharing talks in Ba...
Japan and South Korea made little progress over a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact set to expire this month during ministerial talks between their defense chiefs in Bangkok on Sunday. ...
Actress Erika Sawajiri speaks at a news conference in Tokyo in 2010.
Actress Sawajiri admits to using MDMA, other illegal drugs
Actress Erika Sawajiri, arrested Saturday after police found the synthetic drug MDMA at her Tokyo home, admitted she's been using it "for some time" along with other illegal narcotics, investigativ...

, , , , , , , , , ,