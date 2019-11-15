Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar eases below ¥108.60 in quiet Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar weakened to below ¥108.60 in Tokyo trading late Friday after quiet trading preceded the weekend.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.54-54, down from ¥108.74-75 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1017-1017, up from $1.1010-1010, and at ¥119.58-59, down from ¥119.73-73.

After taking a fall below ¥108.30 in overseas trading overnight, the greenback rose to levels close to ¥108.60 in Tokyo after market sentiment brightened on comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow saying the U.S.-China trade talks had been “very constructive” and that the two countries are “getting close” to an agreement, traders said.

Real demand-backed buying also pushed up the dollar.

The greenback moved in a small range later amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives, traders said.

The dollar’s downside seems solid, an official of a foreign-exchange margin trading service said, pointing to the dollar’s recovery from a drop below ¥108.50 overseas the previous day.

“Investors were waiting for new trading cues on the U.S.-China trade front,” a Japanese bank official said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a billboard for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing last month. On Tuesday, Huawei announced it is paying its workers bonuses as thanks for helping the Chinese tech giant cope with U.S. sanctions threatening its smartphone and other businesses.
Huawei and ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat, U.S. attorney general says
Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. "cannot be trusted," U.S. Attorney General William Barr has said, labeling the Chinese firms a security threat as he backed a proposal to bar U.S. rural wir...
Protesters vandalize the Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, on Tuesday.
Hong Kong to unveil depth of recession amid protests and trade war
Hong Kong confirmed on Friday its economy plunged into the first recession in a decade in the third quarter, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the escalating U.S....
The government now expects to receive less tax revenue than it had anticipated in fiscal 2019, as a slowdown in the global economy dents corporate earnings.
Japan to cut fiscal 2019 tax revenue estimate on weak corporate earnings
The government will cut its tax revenue estimate for fiscal 2019 possibly by more than ¥2 trillion, from ¥62.50 trillion ($575 billion), as a result of weaker-than-expected corpora...

,