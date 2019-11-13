Japanese man injured in Hong Kong protest

A Japanese man was injured amid escalating protests in Hong Kong on Monday, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi revealed Tuesday.

The man, in his 50s, received treatment and has already been discharged from the hospital, Motegi told a news conference.

The man is believed to be the first Japanese to be hurt in the prolonged protests in Hong Kong.

Local media reported Monday that protesters assaulted a Japanese man taking pictures in the Mong Kok area after mistaking him for a Chinese mainlander.

The Japanese Consulate-General in Hong Kong contacted the man on Monday and confirmed his injury, and it is now checking the extent of the injury and how it happened, according to the Foreign Ministry.

A senior ministry official said the man is a private citizen on a business trip.

“We will continue offering the utmost necessary support from the standpoint of protecting Japanese nationals in foreign countries,” Motegi said.

Tensions have ramped up in recent days, with protesters Monday throwing gas bombs and bricks, and police retaliating with rubber bullets and tear gas.

A 21-year-old student was shot in the abdomen by an officer with a live round, while another man remained in critical condition after being set on fire by a demonstrator.