A man passes by a collapsed church tower in Le Teil, southeastern France, on Monday, after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit the area. | AFP-JIJI

World

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits south France, leaving one reported injured but causing no damage to nuke plant

AP

PARIS – A moderate earthquake measuring 5.4 in magnitude struck a remote part of southern France Monday, seriously injuring one person, authorities said, adding that they are investigating reports of light damage to about a dozen buildings.

France’s earthquake detection agency said the quake struck at noon local time (11a.m. GMT) and had its epicenter near the town of Montelimar in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region, which is between Lyon and Marseille.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was of magnitude 4.8. Different earthquake monitoring institutes often provide varying magnitude estimates.

Local authorities said one unnamed Montelimar resident was seriously injured, but provided no further detail. The regional governor’s office said firefighters were visiting “around 15” sites in the surrounding area to monitor the situation.

It added that there was no serious damage recorded in any nearby buildings — and no damage at all at the nearby nuclear power plant of Tricastin.

According to messages posted on social networks, a slight jolt was felt in Montpellier, Lyon, St Etienne, Grenoble, Avignon and Marseille.

A woman lies in a cot as people gather in a gymnasium in Le Teil, southeastern France, on Monday after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit the area. | AFP-JIJI

