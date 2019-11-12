A police officer pins down a student during a clash with protesters and police at the Chinese University in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters in Tokyo a Japanese man was injured amid the escalating protest and received treatment at a hospital. | AP

Japanese man injured in Hong Kong protest

JIJI

A Japanese man was injured amid escalating protests in Hong Kong on Monday, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi revealed Tuesday.

The man, in his 50s, received treatment and has already been discharged from the hospital, Motegi told a news conference.

The man is believed to be the first Japanese to be hurt in the prolonged protests in Hong Kong.

The Japanese Consulate-General in Hong Kong contacted the man on Monday and confirmed his injury, and it is now checking the extent of the injury and how it happened, according to the Foreign Ministry.

A senior ministry official said the man is a private citizen on a business trip.

“We will continue offering the utmost necessary support from the standpoint of protecting Japanese nationals in foreign countries,” Motegi said.

