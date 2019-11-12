A demonstrator vapes during a rally outside of the White House to protest the proposed vaping flavor ban in Washington Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Trump announces industry talks to resolve vaping 'dilemma'

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to meet with vaping industry representatives as he considers whether to ban flavored e-cigarette products following a deadly epidemic of vaping-linked lung injuries.

“Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma,” Trump tweeted.

Vaping, already criticized as a “gateway” to tobacco or other addiction, is facing unprecedented scrutiny amid a mysterious epidemic linked to e-cigarette use that has killed 39 and sickened more than 2,000 mostly young people in the US.

Health officials said Friday that they believe the epidemic was linked to a thickening agent called Vitamin E.

Trump has said he supports raising the minimum age for the purchase of e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 as part of a plan to curtail a surge in youth vaping.

But he has also indicated he is concerned about over-regulation of business, a sign the administration is considering stepping back from a previously announced plan to ban the flavored vaping products popular among teens.

His call for a ban on flavored juices drew praise from some health care experts but provoked a sharp backlash from both industry and users.

Hundreds of young people, many of them vaping, protested the possible ban on Saturday outside the White House, carrying signs saying, “We Vape, We Vote.”

Trump now appears to be leaning toward a narrower action that would give more deference to the industry.

“Children’s health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!” he wrote from New York, where he was attending a Veterans Day event.

Trump said Friday that a policy paper on vaping would be issued this week.

A broad ban on flavors “would severely hurt the business if not put it out of business,” Johann Phipps, a vape store owner from Texas who was protesting outside the White House on Saturday, told AFP.

“About 85 percent of sales are fruit flavors.”

A recent government survey found that more than 5 million middle and high school students have reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, an all-time high.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks to the media at an event in New Delhi in October.
Uber CEO walks back comment that Saudi writer's slaying was 'mistake'
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is being criticized for calling the murder of a Washington Post columnist "a mistake" and comparing it to the death of a pedestrian struck by one of the company's autonom...
Kay Wilson talks with Sarah Emick inside her pod in the UP (st)ART house in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. Wilson packed up her life in a hurry and moved to Los Angeles ... only to find that what she paid in Pennsylvania for a nice studio apartment would only get her a 2.9-sq.-meter box in California. Her new home is a capsule, inspired by the famous hotels in Japan.
Capsule living 'cheap' option for budding artists flocking to pricey LA
Kay Wilson packed up her life in a hurry and moved to Los Angeles ... only to find that what she paid in Pennsylvania for a nice studio apartment would only get her a 2.9-sq.-meter box in Californi...
Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 Max jetliners crowd a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field in Seattle in June. Boeing hopes to resume deliveries of its 737 Max jet to airlines in December and win regulatory approval to restart commercial service with the plane in January. Boeing shares rose in midday trading Monday.
Boeing says 737 Max should resume commercial flights in January, sending shares skyward
Boeing Co. on Monday said it expected U.S. regulators to approve the return to commercial service of its grounded 737 Max jet in the coming weeks, and its shares jumped as investors grew more hopef...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A demonstrator vapes during a rally outside of the White House to protest the proposed vaping flavor ban in Washington Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,