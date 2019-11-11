Some in Japanese government calling for women to head their own imperial family branches

Some government officials are calling for female members of the imperial family to be allowed to maintain their royal status after marriage by heading their own family branches, according to informed sources. Such discussions would be in lieu of talks over whether to allow women or their descendants to ascend to the throne.

The government plans to start talks on the issues as soon as after the Daijosai thanksgiving ritual performed by Emperor Naruhito on Thursday and Friday, the sources said.

Under a supplementary parliamentary resolution of the special law enacted in 2017 to allow former Emperor Akihito to abdicate, the government was asked to consider challenges for ensuring stable imperial succession and make a report to the Diet.

The government plans to hear opinions from experts after the series of ceremonies for Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement come to an end.

The main focus of the discussions will be whether to allow women or heirs in the maternal line of the imperial family to assume the throne, in line with a proposal put forward in 2005 by an expert panel commissioned by the government of Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

According to a Kyodo News poll conducted late last month, 81.9 percent of respondents said they are in favor of having a reigning empress, and 70 percent said they would support an emperor or a reigning empress from the female line, meaning that the monarch’s mother would have descended from the imperial family rather than their father.

However, conservatives strongly oppose the idea, preferring to stick to the current rule of allowing only male offspring in the imperial family’s paternal line to assume the throne. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also expressed his opposition to the proposal.

Many in the government are also cautious about the 2005 proposal.

There are only three potential heirs to the throne.

Crown Prince Akishino, 53, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, is first in line, followed by Prince Hisahito, 13, the crown prince’s only son, and finally, Prince Hitachi, the 83-year-old uncle of the emperor.

Still, a decision on the succession issue can wait 30 to 40 years, a senior government official said.

Under the Imperial Household Law, female members of the imperial family need to leave the family once they marry commoners. As the family currently consists mostly of women, including the emperor’s daughter Princess Aiko, 17, there are concerns over a sharp drop in the number of imperial family members in the future.

Thus, some in the government are calling for allowing female members to remain in the family even after marriage.

A government official said permitting female branches should be an option since the measure is different from the idea of allowing women or their descendants to take the throne.

Conservatives, however, also disagree with the female branch proposal.

The government also plans to look into restoring imperial family status to 11 branches that left the family in 1947, according to the sources.

A conservative group in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last month proposed that men from previously severed collateral branches of the imperial family rejoin it in order to ensure stable male succession.

To sustain the imperial family, the group came up with ideas such as letting unmarried men in the former branches marry into or be adopted by the family.

The group suggested creating a law on this as an emergency measure, instead of revising the Imperial Household Law.