Water restored to Haneda airport after three-day disruption caused by saltwater intrusion

Water has been fully restored to Haneda airport following a three-day disruption caused by saltwater intrusion, the operator of its domestic terminals said Friday.

Japan Airport Terminal Co. suspended water to the buildings for terminals 1 and 2, used for domestic flights, on Wednesday morning after salt was detected in water used for washing planes.

The disruption forced restaurants to close and cut off tap water to the restrooms.

Though supply to terminal 1 was restored Wednesday, resumption to terminal 2 was delayed until Friday afternoon because it took more time for Japan Airport Terminal to confirm water quality there, company officials said.

The cause of the salt intrusion remains under investigation, transport ministry officials said.

There have been no reports of health problems linked to the water stoppage, the officials said.