A worker checks a faucet in a bathroom in terminal 2 at Haneda airport in Tokyo Friday after a three-day water supply disruption was finally resolved. | KYODO

National

Water restored to Haneda airport after three-day disruption caused by saltwater intrusion

JIJI

Water has been fully restored to Haneda airport following a three-day disruption caused by saltwater intrusion, the operator of its domestic terminals said Friday.

Japan Airport Terminal Co. suspended water to the buildings for terminals 1 and 2, used for domestic flights, on Wednesday morning after salt was detected in water used for washing planes.

The disruption forced restaurants to close and cut off tap water to the restrooms.

Though supply to terminal 1 was restored Wednesday, resumption to terminal 2 was delayed until Friday afternoon because it took more time for Japan Airport Terminal to confirm water quality there, company officials said.

The cause of the salt intrusion remains under investigation, transport ministry officials said.

There have been no reports of health problems linked to the water stoppage, the officials said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An ash plume from Mount Sakurajima towers over the clouds Friday in this photo by a weather observatory in Kyushu after the volcano had its biggest eruption in more than three years.
Sakurajima erupts in miles-high plume of ash
Mount Sakurajima shot smoke and ash miles into the sky Friday in its biggest eruption in more than three years, the Meteorological Agency said. The plume erupted from the volcano's Minami...
The new National Stadium is shown in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward in September. Officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government revealed Friday that the remains of at least 187 people dating back to the early 1900s or before were retrieved from the Olympic site before construction began.
Remains of 187 bodies removed from site of new National Stadium prior to construction, Tokyo offi...
The remains of at least 187 people dating back to the early 1900s or before were retrieved from the site of the new National Stadium in Shinjuku Ward before construction began, officials from th...
Five Chinese have been arrested on suspicion of photographing university entrance exams designed for foreign students, investigative sources said.
Group of educators arrested for taking photos of university entrance exams in Japan
Five Chinese including the head of a Tokyo cram school for Chinese-speaking students have been arrested for secretly taking photos of university entrance exams, investigative sources said Friday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A worker checks a faucet in a bathroom in terminal 2 at Haneda airport in Tokyo Friday after a three-day water supply disruption was finally resolved. | KYODO

, , ,