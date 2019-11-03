Rules to be tightened on wealthy residents with overseas assets

The government is set to tighten rules on disclosure by wealthier residents in Japan about their overseas assets in a bid to prevent tax avoidance, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

It will urge people with overseas assets of more than ¥50 million ($462,000) to keep records of transactions using their foreign bank accounts, the sources said. If they submit such records when found failing to declare foreign assets, authorities will reduce the amount of penalty taxes.

The measure will be introduced in fiscal 2020 starting April 1 as part of annual tax reforms, which will be drafted later this year, said the sources.

Under the current rules, the government has obliged domestic residents to declare the types and amounts of their overseas assets if they total more than ¥50 million.

But tax authorities believe there are many who have defied the rules, and the system will be expanded to include the new requirement to keep documents on cash flows.

The move is expected to help the authorities look into people who allegedly hide assets using offshore havens or avoid taxes through overseas transactions, the sources said.