National

Group including IAAF proposes holding Tokyo Olympic marathons in Sapporo on same day

JIJI

The men’s and women’s marathons may be held in Sapporo on the same day during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to proposals by a group including the International Association of Athletics Federations.

They have drawn up two proposals on the schedule for the five marathon and race walking events at the Summer Games and both call for holding the men’s and women’s marathons on the same day, informed sources said Wednesday.

One proposal calls for holding the 20-km race walking events for men and women on Aug. 7, the men’s 50-km race walk on Aug. 8 and the men’s and women’s marathons on Aug. 9. The women’s marathon is currently scheduled for Aug. 2.

The other says the five events should be held between July 27-29 or between July 28-30, without specifying the date for the marathons.

Both are based on the premise that Olympic marathons and race walking will be held in Sapporo to avoid possible extreme heat in Tokyo.

At a meeting Wednesday, John Coates — the International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission chair — proposed holding a meeting on the venue change among the IOC, the organizing committee for the games, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the central government on Friday.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike expressed displeasure with the plan to move the events to Sapporo at Wednesday’s meeting, saying, “It’s an extremely unusual situation as the host city wasn’t consulted.”

Koike said the metropolitan government will not use taxpayer money to cover costs for Olympic marathons and race walks if the events are moved to Sapporo.

Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori showed some understanding for the IOC’s concerns about summer heat in Tokyo after many runners dropped out of a marathon during the recent 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

“I ask the IOC to make efforts to gain support from people concerned, Tokyo residents and Japanese citizens,” the former prime minister said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa, is engulfed in flames early Thursday morning.
Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa, destroyed in fire
Large parts of Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa Prefecture and popular tourist attraction in the city of Naha, were destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning, authorities said. The cause of th...
Buyers bid for squid at the Hakodate regional wholesale market in Hokkaido on Oct. 18.
Dwindling catches and soaring prices spell trouble for Hokkaido's 'squid town'
As wholesale prices skyrocket for Pacific flying squid amid a record low catch in Japan, processing companies in the "squid town" of Hakodate, Hokkaido, are scrambling to stay afloat. The squid ...
A line of dead Akoya pearl oysters (top) is shown next to a line of undamaged ones.
Japanese pearl industry rocked by 20 million oyster die-off
The mysterious death of over 20 million Akoya pearl oysters in Ehime, Mie and other prefectures this summer is expected to hobble pearl production next year and beyond. While the cause of the di...

, , , ,