An employee works at a beer production line at Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' factory in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, in July 2017. | REUTERS

Business / Economy

Japan beer shipments to South Korea plummet 99.9% percent in September

Kyodo

Japan’s beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year earlier to ¥588,000, as consumers in the neighboring country boycott Japanese products amid deteriorating bilateral ties, government data showed Wednesday.

The campaign to boycott Japanese goods, including vehicles, has spread widely among South Korean consumers after tighter Japanese export controls were implemented in July on key materials used by South Korean chipmakers.

In the reporting month, exports of hydrogen fluoride, a chemical subject to newly tightened export controls, were also sharply down 99.4 percent to ¥3.72 million, according to the data compiled by the Finance Ministry.

The sharp drop in beer shipments in September followed a 92.2 percent plunge in August to ¥50 million. Export volume and value of the chemical material used to clean semiconductors stood at zero in August, according to ministry data.

The material is one of three chemicals that Japan made subject to export restrictions from July 4, requiring exporters to obtain a license prior to each shipment to South Korea.

Disputes between Tokyo and Seoul over wartime forced labor and trade policy have pushed bilateral ties to their lowest point in years, with the boycott campaign also resulting in a sharp decrease in the number of South Korean visitors to Japan.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An All Nippon Airways Co. aircraft taxis at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
ANA cuts earnings outlook due to weak cargo demand amid China-U.S. trade war
ANA Holdings Inc. lowered its earnings outlook Tuesday for the business year through March, due to weak demand for air cargo and business-class seats amid continued trade tension between the United...
Tepco created a new unit, Tepco Renewable Power Inc., this month to focus on renewable energy.
Tepco may become first Japanese utility to issue green bonds
Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. could become the first Japanese utility to issue green bonds. The company is considering raising funds via its new unit Tepco Renewable Power Inc., establi...
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren makes her signature "pinky promise" with Katie Duran, 8, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, at a campaign event Tuesday in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Elizabeth Warren, the candidate who keeps Wall Street up at night
With plans to raise taxes on the rich, break up tech giants and tighten regulation on banks and other corporations, Elizabeth Warren is making Wall Street increasingly nervous. A recent poll sho...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An employee works at a beer production line at Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' factory in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, in July 2017. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,