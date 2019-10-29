North Korea raps Japan's release of video showing fishing boat collision

North Korea has criticized Japan for releasing video footage showing the collision between a North Korean fishing boat and a Japanese patrol ship earlier this month.

“The fishing vessel incident obviously is nothing but a deliberate barbarity as it is a vivid expression of the Japanese authorities’ insane hostile policy toward the DPRK,” the official Korean Central News Agency said Monday, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The video which shows only a scene of the collision of the vessels and the sinking of the DPRK vessel lays bare the foul mind of the Japanese authorities to hush up the truth of the incident,” KCNA said in its English report.

The 13 minutes of footage, released Oct. 18, shows the North Korean boat and the patrol ship the Okuni, operated by the Fisheries Agency, colliding Oct. 7 off Ishikawa Prefecture in the Sea of Japan.

The two ships were traveling in parallel, but the North Korean vessel swerved to the left, hit the Japanese vessel and subsequently sank, the footage shows. Tokyo believes the North Korean boat was illegally catching squid.

North Korea has accused Japan of deliberately sinking the North Korean boat and demanded compensation, while urging it to take steps to prevent a recurrence.