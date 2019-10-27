Over 80% of public support an empress being allowed to sit on the imperial throne: poll

A whopping 81.9 percent of Japanese people said they are in favor of the idea of Japan having a reigning empress, while 13.5 percent are against it, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The same poll also showed 70 percent of the same respondents said they would support an emperor or a reigning empress of the female line, meaning their mother descended from a woman of the imperial family but the father did not.

Such female successions would mark a huge departure from imperial tradition. Before the enactment of the old 1889 Imperial House Law, eight women reigned as empresses between 592 and 1770, but they and their successors were all of the male line.

After the enactment of the 1889 law under the Meiji Government, only males of the male line have been legally allowed to ascend the imperial throne.

The 1899 law was replaced with a new Imperial House Law after World War II, but the succession rules were retained.

In recent years, however, public calls for revising the postwar Imperial House Law have grown considerably because the imperial family now has only one future young successor — Prince Hisahito, now 13 — which raises questions over the sustainability of the male-only tradition.

The same Kyodo News poll meanwhile showed that the approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet has risen 1.1 percentage points to 54.1 percent from the previous poll earlier this month.

In the nationwide telephone poll conducted over the weekend, 75.0 percent of respondents said the resignation of Isshu Sugawara as trade minister over a gift scandal was appropriate.

The survey said 48.3 percent think Sugawara should also step down as a member of the House of Representatives.

In contrast, 17.8 percent said Sugawara did not have to quit his post as minister of economy, trade and industry, and 43.5 percent believe he does not need to resign as a lawmaker.

The survey came after Sugawara’s resignation from the Cabinet post on Friday and Emperor Naruhito proclaiming his enthronement on Tuesday.

The Cabinet disapproval rate was 34.5 percent, according to the poll.