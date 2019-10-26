LDP eyes project team for North Korea missile defense

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering to soon establish a new project team to discuss the strengthening of missile defense measures amid the rapid progress of North Korean nuclear and missile development, LDP lawmakers said Saturday.

The project team is expected to comprise mainly members of the party’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense policy divisions, they said.

The team will discuss measures such as boosting missile detection and interception capabilities with unmanned aircraft and acquiring strike capabilities against enemy bases, and plans to compile a proposal to submit to the government, the lawmakers said.

North Korea has been honing its missile-related technologies with multiple launch tests for its new short-range ballistic missiles since May. Earlier this month, the country fired a ballistic missile built to be launched from a submarine in a lofted trajectory. Missiles launched at such a trajectory are harder to detect upon their launch and have higher fall velocity, making interception more difficult.

“At this rate, (North Korea) will complete a high-performance nuclear missile capable of reaching Japan,” an LDP lawmaker specialized in national defense policies said, emphasizing the necessity of swift countermeasures.